Northants Knights secure first national title

The young Knights finished the regular season with a 100 per cent record, going 6-0-0, to top the Midlands Division 2 and secure the regional title for the second time in as many years.

While last year's national final was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year got the go ahead at Shelford Rugby Club in Cambridge, where a four-team knockout would decide the championship.

With their perfect record, the Knights entered the day as the No.1 seed and faced North East Academy Giants in the semi-final, before a final showdown against either Chester Romans or Ipswich Cardinals.

Northants Knights Under-19s claimed national glory (picture: DKNG Photography)

In the semis, the youngsters from Northants saw off the Giants from Newcastle 28-14, and then secured a dramatic last-gasp 27-26 victory in overtime against Chester Romans in the final.

The Championship triumph was the first for the club, which was established in 2016, and a proud moment for chairman and U19 head coach Jack O'Beirne.

"The final was one of the craziest games I've ever seen, let alone been involved in," he reflected. "But we came out on top and I couldn't be more proud of the group and what they've achieved.

"I said at the start of the year that it's going to take everybody to be successful and it really did.

"No one outside of the programme knew that our quarterback had tore his oblique two days before the final and was unable to throw, so we made last-minute changes to the game plan and came out on top.

"That shows the grit, determination and passion that these players have, and they've set the standard for future Knights to live up to."

The Under-19s are one of three teams in the Knights organisation, alongside an under-16 outfit and senior side.

The senior team beat Swindon Storm 62-8 to finish their regular season unbeaten and advance to the playoffs, setting up a quarter-final against Essex Sabres, with their own ambitions of being crowned champions.

A second title of 2022 would be the icing on the cake for Northamptonshire's only full contact American Football team, and recruitment has already started for another successful year in 2023.

No experience is needed and the team will welcome players of all shapes and sizes, from ages 13 plus, for the youth team up to the seniors.