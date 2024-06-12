Northants fast bowler Raphy Weatherall handed England Under-19s call-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northants fast bowler Raphy Weatherall has been handed another England call-up.

The teenager has been selected in the Under-19 squad for a three-match One Day International series against Sri Lanka at the end of June and early July.

The 19-year-old, who grabbed the headlines for his match-winning final over for the Steelbacks against Worcestershire Rapids last Friday, has been named in the 16-man squad for a warm-up match on June 24, as well as the ODIs on June 28, July 1 and July 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has previously played for England U19s, featuring in the Ashes against Australia last summer.

Northants fast bowler Raphael Weatherall has been called up by England Under-19s

Weatrherall’s selection means the teenager is likely to be unavailable for Northants' Vitality County Championship Division Two matches with Glamorgan in Cardiff from June 23, and the home date with Sussex from June 30.

The seamer has already played in two Championship matches this season.

England are also playing two Test matches against Sri Lanka between July 8-19, with the squad for those matches to be named before the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Weatherall is selected for those Tests, then he would miss the back end of the Steelbacks' Vitality Blast campaign.

Essex all-rounder Luc Benkenstein will skipper a squad that also includes Rocky Flintoff, the son of England legend Andrew.

England Coach Mike Yardy, said: “We have selected an exciting squad for the series, with a blend of some players who are currently playing in the Vitality Blast and some younger players for whom it will be their first time in an U19s squad.

"As always, it’s a great opportunity for the players to perform in an England U19 shirt and to experience international cricket."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England Men U19s squad: Luc Benkenstein (Essex – captain); Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire); Tazeem Ali (Warwickshire); Charlie Allison (Essex); Noah Cornwell (Middlesex); Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire); Keshana Fonseka (Lancashire); Eddie Jack (Hampshire); Dom Kelly (Hampshire); Freddie McCann (Nottinghamshire); Harry Moore (Derbyshire); Haydon Mustard (Durham); Thomas Rew (Somerset); Noah Thain (Essex); Raphael Weatherall (Northamptonshire); Theo Wylie (Warwickshire)England Men U19s fixtures: June 24: 50-over warm-up: England U19s v Young Lions Invitational XI, Loughborough

June 28: 1st Youth ODI: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (D/N)

July 1: 2nd Youth ODI: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 3: 3rd Youth ODI: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 8-11: 1st Youth Test: England U19s v Sri Lanka U19s, Wormsley