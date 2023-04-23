Northants coach Sadler won't be pressing panic button despite Hampshire humbling

Northants head coach John Sadler

The County suffered a terrible three days as they suffered a humiliating defeat, being bowled out just 63 in their second innings on Saturday.

In all, Northants lost 13 wickets in a session-and-a-half to slump from 95 for five in their first knock to 149 all out, and then get rolled over after following on in reply the visitors’ huge first innings score of 482 for eight declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to compound a bad few days for the club, it was confirmed that wicket-keeper Lewis McManus is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking a finger.

After the game, Sadler was obviously disappointed, but insisted he won’t be hitting the panic button.

“These things happen in the game, and we don't want to overreact,” said the head coach.

“We’ve had a good honest chat in the dressing room about stuff and a couple of views got aired, which is nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it's really important that we put it to bed, learn from it, and then come back and build up again, put it behind us. There’s a lot of cricket left.”

Sadler was surprised at his side’s meek surrender with the bat, but also wanted to praise the high-class Hampshire seam attack of Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott and Lewis Barker, who were just to hot for Northants to handle.

“I thought we'd have had a better performance than we did,” admitted Sadler.

“Even in the morning, we were behind the game and it was going to be a real tough slog to get anything out of the game, but we capitulated a bit too easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“James Fuller blasted the game open on Friday. He's got a bit of extra pace and bounce.

“And then we saw two world class bowlers go about their business, and they were relentless. They just didn't give anything at all to score off.

“Every single ball was a question for the batters. So, fair play to those two [Abbott and Abbas].

“They bowled beautifully, but I still think we should have made it harder work for them than what we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always going to be the case when you’re bowled out for 60 following on, it's never going to look good.

“I do think there were some fabulous wicket-taking deliveries in there. A lot of our batters were got out over the 20 wickets. But look, you just want to see a bit of fight really.

“You can handle losing, sometimes it's the manner of it and I just think we're a better team than that.

“We're about a better unit than what we've seen over these last three days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants, who have lost two and won one of their opening three fixtures, now have a free week before resuming their campaign on May 4 at Somerset.