Luke Procter hit a fifth half-century of the season, but Northamptonshire still suffered a heavy defeat to Gloucestershire

Fast bowler Marchant de Lange led the charge with three wickets to set up Gloucestershire’s first Vitality County Championship victory since September 2022 on the final day of their clash with Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Northants resumed on Monday morning on 144 for two, needing a massive 414 more runs to win, or more realistically to bat out the whole day to secure a draw.

For a while that looked a distinct possibility they may be able to escape without losing as Indian international Karun Nair and George Bartlett shared a fluent stand of 83 in 24 overs, this coming after skipper Luke Procter had hit a stubborn 60 from 151 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the second new ball proved decisive as Josh Shaw (2-56) and de Lange (3-58), bowling a feisty spell, removed both set batters for 61 and 42 respectively as Northants lost three wickets for nine runs in 5.4 overs.

With Ajeet Singh Dale (3-69) then mopping up the tail, Northants fell to their first defeat of the season, losing their final five wickets for just 35 runs.

Northants return to action on Friday when they travel to Derbyshire.

Match result