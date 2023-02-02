Northants all-rounder Willey left out of England squad for Bangladesh trip

The 32-year-old was part of the ODI squad that was beaten by South Africa 2-1 in their three-match series this week, although he only featured in the opening encounter.

Willey, who was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in Australia before Christmas, is one of a clutch of players rested for the double series in Bangladesh, with England first playing three ODIs and then three T20Is in the first two weeks of March.

Willey, who also played in T20i and ODI series against Pakistan and Australia in October and November, is due to take part in the Indian Premier League from next month, having been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

David Willey in action for England against South Africa last weekend

The sprawling T20 tournament starts in the final week of March and runs through until the final is staged on May 28.

Northants' LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6, with the Vitality Blast starting on May 24.

Northampton-born Willey, who has rejoined Northants on a four-year deal following a seven-year stint at Yorkshire, made his 64th ODI appearance in the loss to SA in Bloemfontein last Friday.

The all-rounder will be staying on in South Africa though as he has been drafted in to play in the second half of the inaugural SA20 competition.

Willey has been snapped up by Durban’s Super Giants as a replacement for former Northants man Jason Holder.

The Super Giants endured a testing first half to their campaign, winning just two matches and losing five to leave them bottom of the six-team league.

They are due back in action today (Feb 2) when they take on MI Cape Town, and they then have another two group games before the knockout stages start on February 8.

Willey is happy to have made the move, and tweeted: "Delighted to be joining up with Giants!"

England squads for Bangladesh tour

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain – Lancashire); Tom Abell (Somerset); Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire); Moeen Ali (Warwickshire); Jofra Archer (Sussex); Sam Curran (Surrey); Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire); Dawid Malan (Yorkshire); Adil Rashid (Yorkshire); Jason Roy (Surrey); Phil Salt (Lancashire); Reece Topley (Surrey); James Vince (Hampshire); Chris Woakes (Warwickshire); Mark Wood (Durham)

