Northants all-rounder David Willey gets England call for SA tour
Northants all-rounder David Willey has been named in the England squad for their One Day International series in South Africa in the new year.
Willey, who has now rejoined the County from Yorkshire, has been included in a 14-man squad that also features former Northants men Ben Duckett, fresh from his exceptional efforts in England’s Test series win in Pakistan, and Olly Stone.
England are scheduled to play three ODIs against South Africa, with the first taking place on January 27 in Bloemfontein.
The second will be staged at the same venue on January 29, with the third being staged in Kimblerey on February 1.
The tour will see the return to England action of fast bowler Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined for the past 22 months.
The series in South Africa was originally due to be played back in 2020, but England flew home after the T20 leg of the tour following Covid-19 concerns.
Following the trip to SA, England's white ball squad have a short break before returning to Bangladesh for three ODIs an three T20 internationals in March.
England squad: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan. Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes