Northamptonshire sign Somerset fast bowler Ollie Sale

Thw 26-year-old has agreed to make the switch from Taunton to the County Ground, and will be a Northants player until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Sale has yet to play a first-class match, and with his only first team cricket at Somerset coming in the white ball formats.

He played in three of the south west county's Royal London One Day Cup matches this summer, but hasn't featured in the Vitality Blast since the 2020 season, when he was the team's leading wicket-taker with 13 at 23.15 apiece.

Ollie Sale in action for Somerset

In all he played 10 T20 matches and three List A games in his time at Somerset.

The Staffordshire-born player's career has been beset by injury issues, but he will join up with his new team-mates in November and his looking forward to a fresh start.

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Northamptonshire at what seems to be a really promising time for the club," said Sale.

“When I spoke with John Sadler (head coach), he talked me through his vision for the club and the role he sees me fulfilling in the squad.

"I knew it was a brilliant opportunity for me to join an increasingly strong Northamptonshire team on the rise.

“I can’t wait to get going with the boys this winter and hopefully build up to a successful season next year.”

On leaving Somerset, the club where he has been since 2012, Sale admitted it was a tough decision, but one that needed to made if he is to further his career as chances would be limited at Taunton due to the ‘depth of the squad’ there.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at Somerset, and since joining the Academy 10 years ago I’ve made some lifelong friends, many of whom are still in the dressing room,” he said.

"It feels slightly like I’m leaving school. I will really miss seeing those familiar faces every day, but I’m optimistic for what the next couple of years have in store.“It’s been a frustrating couple of years with injuries, and there have been a lot of challenges on and off the field within that.

"I’m gutted not to have been able to contribute more on the pitch for Somerset, but I feel like I now need to challenge myself to play as much first team cricket as possible, and with the depth of our squad right now it is very tough to do that here.

"Jason Kerr and Andy Hurry have both been brilliant with me throughout my time at the club; supporting me through tough periods whilst also being honest about what they think is best for me and where I fit into their plans.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the Somerset staff who I have worked with over the years that have made my time here so enjoyable.

"I’d also like to thank all the members and supporters, without whom the club simply wouldn’t be the same. Your support is second to none.

“I wish the entire club all the best in the future, and with all the brilliant people involved I’m sure success is just around the corner. I will always be following and supporting from afar.”

Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry said: “During his time with the club, Ollie has worked tenaciously and diligently in a bid to fulfil his aspirations within the game.

“He has always given his all to everything he does, and his work-rate and effort have been exemplary.