Northamptonshire County Darts chairman issues warning to the 'next Luke Littler’

Chairman of Northamptonshire County Darts gives strong advice to the next generation of darts fanatics and players in the wake of the astonishing Darts World Championships.

16-year-old Luke ‘the Nuke’ Littler made headlines this Christmas as he performed in front of a record 4.8 million viewers when he lost out to world number one Luke Humphries in the World Finals on January 3.

David Barrow and Angela Barrow spearhead the Northamptonshire county team representing the area in national leagues. They have to select players to participate and get involved and potentially make the Pro Darts Competitions.

The experienced darts chairman said that the “youth of today cannot calculate”. David described how there is a wealth of good youth players in Northampton but “they cannot work out what's left of their score”.

He continued: “And when you cannot be told by the referee, it causes mistakes, causes losses and cost points for individuals and their team.

“If you are interested in darts, keep playing all the time, the only way to get to the top is hard work and practice.

“Try to get into a local team and then move up to a super league team like Kettering, Wellingborough or Harborough Market and do all your can to get selected at a higher level."

The buzz has not just been on the oche, as Anglea said: “Loads of people in the office are asking me about darts who don’t know anything about it, mostly about Luke Littler of course.

“Ricky Evans started when he was 13, and he throws so quickly he needs good maths.”

The Kettering-born darts player was “gutted” to lose out in the third round of the tournament and frequently plays with the Northamptonshire County Darts team.