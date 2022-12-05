The 34-year-old has been named as the captain of the club's County Championship team, replacing New Zealander Will Young, who was red ball skipper for the second half of the 2022 campaign.

Procter becomes the County's fourth red-ball captain in the space of a little more than nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Rossington was replaced as team leader in March by Ricardo Vasconcelos, who then stepped down from the role in mid-summer to be replaced by Young.

Luke Procter celebrates one of the four centuries he hit last summer

Procter now steps into the role and will be leading a team that will be playing in the top flight of English cricket after they avoided relegation for the first time last season.

And Sadler believes the all-rounder is going to 'lead by example' at Wantage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luke is a leader in the dressing room and a winner," said the head coach.

"He has a brilliant cricket brain and is the sort of character that will lead by example and others will follow him,"

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Northants skipper Luke Procter

“I'm really excited to be working closely with him moving forward into next season and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His standards on and off the field are superb and he will certainly have the backing of the dressing room.”

Procter was one of the first names on the four-day team sheet last season, narrowly missing out on 1,000 Championship runs for the season (961) and averaging more than 53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hit three centuries and four half-centuries, with a top score of 144 not out.

Northants head coach John Sadler

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Procter being appointed skipper, Sadler also confirmed that wicket-keeper/batsman Lewis McManus will be the club's vice-captain in red ball cricket.

McManus, who has just turned 28, initially joined the club on loan from Hampshire at the beginning of the 2022 season before signing a permanent deal midway through the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed an excellent first season in Northants colours, scoring 410 Championship runs at an average of 29.28, and Sadler was impressed with how he quickly settled at Wantage Road.

“Lewis is a leader in his own right and has fitted into the club seamlessly since he joined us," said the head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad