News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
50 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
3 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation

Nerves and butterflies are kicking in as Kyren heads to the Crucible

Kyren Wilson admits the nerves and butterflies are beginning to kick in as he prepares for another shot at the Cazoo World Snooker Championship.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST- 2 min read

The Kettering star will be making his ninth appearance at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield and will begin his campaign on Wednesday when he takes on Ryan Day in the first round.

Despite not having yet got his hands on the biggest prize in the sport, the Crucible has been a happy hunting ground for the 31-year-old having had two semi-final appearances as well as reaching the final in 2020 when he was beaten 18-8 by the legendary Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Indeed, in eight appearances, ‘The Warrior’ has only failed to make it to at least the quarter-finals twice with one of those being last year when he lost 13-9 to Stuart Bingham in the second round.

Kyren Wilson will play Ryan Day in the first round of the World Championship. Picture courtesy of World Snooker TourKyren Wilson will play Ryan Day in the first round of the World Championship. Picture courtesy of World Snooker Tour
Kyren Wilson will play Ryan Day in the first round of the World Championship. Picture courtesy of World Snooker Tour
Most Popular

Wilson will be the number seven seed this year after another consistent season on the World Snooker Tour but he remains adamant that there is nothing quite like the Crucible.

“The butterflies start coming around and it’s the one you really always look forward to,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For me, it’s the one on the snooker calendar that is most full of class and nostalgia.

“It’s such a good place to play and I am really looking forward to it.

“It’s really important to have those butterflies and nerves. The day I turn up at the Crucible and I don’t have that feeling, it will be time to look at my career because if you can’t get up for this one, you can’t get up for any event.

“There are so many memories there, created by the greats like Alex Higgins and Steve Davis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s nice to be creating your own memories at the same venue.”

Having won the European Masters this season and, more recently, reaching the final of the Tour Championship, Wilson will head to the Worlds in decent form and will, no doubt, be on many people’s list as a potential winner.

“I think I’m always on people’s radar to potentially win it now because I have had such a good showing there over the years,” he added.

“I know what I can do. I believe in what I can do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I will obviously be going there to try to win the event but it’s just so much fun playing in it, I can’t wait.”

Related topics:Kyren WilsonKetteringSheffield