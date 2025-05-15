NCL SPECIAL: Stony go top as big guns slip up, Finedon thump rivals, ONs lose again

Finedon Dolben celebrate a wicket in their win over Oundle Town (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Stony Stratford are the surprise new leaders of the Northants Cricket League Premier Division.

They won the battle of the newly-promoted sides at the weekend to take advantage of defeats for Oundle and Peterborough Town and hit the top.

Against winless Kettering, Stony made 214 all out out with Michael Wells hitting 78 as Joel Anthony Derham claimed four for 32 and Jaskaran Singh four for 56.

That was too many for Kettering, as Anish Katechia grabbed six for 59 to see them bowled out for 155 to lose by 59 runs despite 36 from Alex Churchill-Coleman.

​Reigning champions Finedon Dolben are up to second after an emphatic eight-wicket win over title rivals Oundle Town.

It was last season's top two clashing and it was Finedon who dominated.

Waseem Akram's 60 was the mainstay of Oundle's 161 all out, with Daniel Bendon and Drew Brierley both claiming three wickets.

Jordan Strydom then hammered 74 not out from 56 balls as Finedon cruised to 162 for two in 32 overs - Sean Davis adding 51 not out.

​Rushden and Higham secured a second win of the season, beating Old Northamptonians by 18 runs.

Rushden will have feared they were short when they were dismissed for 165, despite 57 for Sam Kumar, while Sikandar Rizwan (4-24) was the pick of the ONs bowlers.

ONs looked well set as they eased to 72 for two with Harry Vesty making 31, but they lost five wickets for 19 to slump to 91 for seven and never recovered, being dismissed for 147 with Chanaka Ruwansiri taking five for 44.

​​Desborough Town are up to third after they secured an unexpectedly comfortable four-wicket win over Peterborough.

Josh Smith was the only Posh batter to fire as they made what looked an under-par 191 all out, with Jake Bindley taking four for 55 and Theo Marshall three for 25.

Desborough were then indebted to a brilliant innings from opener Wayne Steed, who made 96 from 104 balls to steer his side to 194 for six from 42.2 overs, with support coming from Bindley (49no).

​Geddington are up and running after they secured a 15-run win over Kislingbury Temperance.

​Joshua Knight top-scored with 40 as Geddington posted 207 all out, with Jack Bates adding 36 and Northants man Freddie Heldreich 34. Kisl’s best bowlers were Ben Swingler (4-39) and Ashley Starmer (3-46).

Kisl collapsed to 101 for eight, but 48 not out from Swingler and 36 from Lee Daggett got them close at 192 all out! Ned Wilson and Munir Ur Rehman Tanzil took three wickets apiece.

Results

Saturday, May 10

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town 195-6 (Wayne Steed 96, Jake Bindley 49) beat Peterborough Town 191 all out (Josh Smith 56, Jake Bindley 4-55) by four wickets

Finedon Dolben 162-2 (Jordan Strydom 74no, Sean Davis 51no) beat Oundle Town 161 all out (Waseem Akram 60) by eight wickets

Geddington 207 all out (Joshua Knight 40, Ben Swingler 4-39) beat Kislingbury Temperance 192 all out (Ben Swingler 48no) by 15 runs

Kettering Town 155 all out (Anish Katechia 6-59) lost to Stony Stratford 214 all out (Michael Wells 78, Joel Anthony Derham 4-32, Jaskaran Singh 4-56) by 59 runs

Rushden and Higham Town 165 all out (Sam Kumar 57, Sikandar Rizwan 4-24) beat Old Northamptonians 147 all out (Chanaka Ruwansiri 5-44) by 18 runs

Division One: Irthlingborough Town 187 all out (Rob Glaysher 4-24) lost to Brixworth 190-9 (Toby Cowley 77, Craig Fowler 5-35, Ben Parsons 4-67) by one wicket

Loddington & Mawsley 237-9 (J Esler 69, A Davies 4-44) drew with Overstone Park 167-9 (R Patel 57)

Peterborough Town IIs 244-8 (Veer Mangat 82, Oliver Goodliffe 70) drew with Haddon 281-7 (Richard Whorton 113, Daniel Leerdam 64, Robbie Povey 46no)

Weekley & Warkton 145 all out (J Workman 45, M Steed 5-10) lost to Thrapston 150-4 (J Garner-Dart 48) by six wickets

Wellingborough Town 198-5 (Jehu Anderson 98no) beat Burton Latimer 197 all out (Chris Harrison 81, Kyle Awbery 4-52) by five wickets

Wollaston 246-8 (Harry Broome 54, Alex Lawes 54no, Jake Morrissey 45no, Karan Parmer 4-21) drew with Horton House 187-8 (Karan Parmer 54)

Division Two: Brixworth IIs 205-6 (Benjamin Turner 69, Robert Bailey 56) drew with Finedon Dolben IIs 287-6 (Jonny Clarke 63, Ben Ross 50, Anthony Shepherdson 46, Chris Richmond 4-29)

Earls Barton 146 all out (Liam Bond 66) lost to Brigstock 312-7 dec (Tom Swann 121, George Groenland 64, Duncan Croker 58, Charlie Lawrence 4-84) by 166 runs

Oundle Town IIs 99 all out (Oli Chamberlain 6-28) lost to Northampton Saints 243 all out (Matteo Rapps 60, Oliver Hanwell 56, Gurdhitt Singh 4-45) by 144 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 150 all out (David Pollard 76, Joseph McCallum 51, Will Hamilton 6-27) lost to Barby 152-4 (Will Hamilton 41no) by six wickets

Weldon 265-4 (Joshua Mclellan 136no, Zak Gillies 50, Luke Cummins 48) beat Wollaston IIs 264-6 (Matthew Jones 92, Mark Carter 81) by six wickets

Wellingborough Indians 384-6 (Sarath Dasari 159, Pritish Patel 109no) beat Rothwell Town 287 all out (Shay Kirk 120, Bruce Jaftha 81, Hiren Patel 4-77) by 97 runs

Division Three: Bowden 188 all out lost to Spencer Bruerne 234 all out by 46 runs

Heyford 212-5 (James Edwards 84no) beat Bold Dragoon 211-9 (Foysal Haque 92no) by five wickets

Old Northamptonians IIs 191-6 (J Gaskell 75) beat Old 188-5 (D Ryan 91no, D Hornby 72) by four wickets

Overstone Park IIs 198 all out (Ashil Patel 44, Kieran Lane 4-31) lost to Great Houghton 201-5 (Kieran Lane 59, Luke McAfee 59no) by five wickets

Sun Hardingstone 303-4 (Jack Larkin 101, Danny Taylor 98no, James Hill 53) beat Podington 152 all out (Tom Chambers 54, Nauman Khan 4-40) by 151 runs

Wellingborough OGs 114 all out lost to Westcroft 277-2 (Sabir Beharami 103no, Mudassar Raja 66) by 163 runs

Division Four: Cogenhoe 122 all out lost to Carrib United 126-5 by five wickets

Northampton Saints IIs 227 all out lost to New Bradwell 272-6 by 45 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 251 all out (D White 73, C Flaunty 4-41) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 213 all out (A Payne 85, C Flaunty 49, S Ball 4-19) by 38 runs

Olney Town 170 all out (O Souster 45, P Bull 43, G Toseland 4-32) beat Great Oakley 167 all out (M Earl 48, D Modhwadia 7-37) by three runs

St Crispin & Harlestone 160-3 (J Solomons 78) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 157 all out (J Patel 49, B Harris 5-17) by seven wickets

Thurleigh 274-7 (G Mohle 70no, R Pryor 47) beat S&L Corby 128 all out by 146 runs

Division Five: Bedford 213-9 lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 214-6 (George Varghese 59) by four wickets

Burton Latimer IIs 225 all out (George Wittering 49, Ayren Billington 4-29) beat Kettering Town IIs 215-9 (Charlie Court 56, Kierten Kooner 50) by 10 runs

Finedon Dolben IIIs 300-2 (J Kearney 121no, C Carroll 93no, C Dunne 48) beat Bugbrooke 296 all out (Harry Penberthy 126, J Garrard 75) by eight wickets

MK Air 141 all out (V Nair 4-22) beat Long Buckby 110 all out (D Chauhan 4-28, S Pilla 4-40) by 31 runs

Raunds Town 182 all out (Stuart Perfect 50) lost to North Crawley 207-8 (Sam Howe 76no) by 25 runs

Willoughby 229-8 (Ambrose Deery 47, Stuart Bonthuys 42no) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 175 all out (Lee Hawthorn 55no, Ryan Haynes 5-32) by 54 runs

Division Six: Barby IIs 350-6 (Chey Manzella 193) beat Geddington IIs 231 all out (Jake Bailey 71, Azaan Khan 4-24) by 119 runs

Overstone Park IIIs 124 all out (Raheel Bhatti 4-41) lost to Mears Ashby 306-8 (Billy Druce 55, Jabran Mehmood 41, Morgan Fisher 4-57) by 182 runs

S & L Corby IIs 116 all out (Lee Fox 65, Harry Watson 4-19) lost to Towcestrians 183-8 (Somesh Panaskar 44) by 67 runs

Stony Stratford IIIs 161-4 (I Wyeth 49) beat Weekley & Warkton IIs 157 all out (N Dalziel 48, A Ginai 5-34) by six wickets

Thrapston IIs 280-7 (Cai Williams 124, Sam Levick 67, Kevin Johnson 4-51) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 214-9 (Timothy Jakeman 40, Mitchel Wilkinson 40, Thomas Stoker 4-39) by 66 runs

Westcroft IIs 185 all out (Seemab Cheema 53, Alan Steed 4-26) lost to Desborough Town IIs 186-8 (Craig Burger 70) by two wickets

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs 190 all out (Elliot Hicckinbotham 4-19) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 177 all out (Elliot Hicckinbotham 42) by 13 runs

Haddon IIs 76-0 beat Irchester 71 all out (Si Nicholls 5-23) by 10 wickets

Horton House IIs 235-2 (J Maw 95, H Burton 62no, C Reilly 50) beat Kettering Town IIIs 233-7 (T Storey 82) by eight wickets

New Bradwell IIs 142 all out lost to Yelvertoft 145-4 (Harihiran Mohan 67no) by six wickets

Old IIs 225-8 (Mark Bocking 73, David Middleditch 58, Karl Pollard 4-38) beat Bowden IIs 185 all out (Lewis Batchler 4-22, Jonathan Seddon 4-27) by 40 runs

Rushton 83 all out (Dulip Senani Wickramaratne 4-26) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 86-3 (Harry Wallinger 42no) by seven wickets

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 132 all out (Prabhakar Golla 76) lost to Olney Town IIs 186 all out by 54 runs

Brixworth IIIs 198 all out (Chandra Pokhriyal 49) beat Earls Barton IIs 147 all out (Nidhin Poulose 52no, Prabhath Anjampalage Fernando 5-23) by 51 runs

Dunchurch & Bilton 124-4 (Henry Xenophou 49) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 121 all out (Liam Sayles 53, Jay Singh 4-23) by six wickets

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 110 all out (M Houseman 4-18) beat Gretton 109 all out (J Bates 54, A Devonshire 6-26) by one run

North Crawley IIs 190 all out (S Bala 53, R Athapattu 44) beat Wellingborough OGs IIs 188 all out (M Kataria 63, R Mistry 5-36) by two runs

Podington IIs 189-5 (Tom Firm 65no) beat Westcroft IIIs 188 all out (Tom Firm 4-18) by five wickets

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs 102-1 (Alasdair Bailey 73no) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 99 all out by nine wickets

Carrib United IIs 150-9 lost to Stony Stratford IVs 162 all out (Ruben Mukherjee 64, Haroon Zubair 5-19) by 12 runs

Isham 157 all out (Tim Robinson 42, Devesh Kumar 5-30) lost to MK Air IIs 158-2 (Rahul Gupta 77no) by eight wickets

Rothwell Town IIs 162-5 (L Kerfoot 43no) beat Heyford IIs 161-6 (Rahul Gupta 67) by five wickets

St Michaels 182-7 (Stuart Schofield 47no, Tawab Amiri 40no) beat Wollaston IIIs 176-8 (Simon Bryant 42, Andrew Kowal 40no) by six runs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs 160-8 (James Hurrell 71) lost to Grange Park 161-0 (Jon Hill 85no, Justin Benedetti 67no) by 10 wickets

Horton House IIIs 170 all out (Alfie Richardson 45) lost to Oundle Town IIIs 264-6 (Tom Costello 134) by 94 runs

Kettering Town IVs 208 all out (Harsh Malik 109) beat Finedon Dolben IVs 114-9 by 94 runs

Long Buckby IIs 120 all out (Joe Squires 4-30) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIIs 124-3 (Samuel Peasnall 40) by seven wickets

Towcestrians IIs 184-9 beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 171-7 (S Amiri 59, D Hammett 4-62) by 13 runs

Division 11: Brigstock IIs 76 all out (Freddie Spencer 41, Richard West 5-22, Glen Smith 4-6) lost to Sun Hardingstone IIs 77-3 (Matthew Mooney 40no) by seven wickets

Geddington IIIs 53-2 beatWeldon IIs 52 all out (J Ironmonger 4-16) by eight wickets

Mears Ashby IIs 230-5 (Irfan Bhatti 81, Naseem Yaqub 79) beat Raunds Town IIs 137-7 (Matthew Green 64, Usman Bhatti 4-27) by 93 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 212-2 (J Morgan 126no, Dave Shardlow 48no) beat Thrapston IIIs 202 all out (W Fox 74, N De Britto 4-34) by 10 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 182-9 beat Barton Seagrave 184 all out (Jack Browne 68) by two runs

Division 12: Barby IIIs 121 all out (Ryan Sneddon 60, Imran Jamadar 4-25) lost to Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 263-8 (Shane Mackay 87, Oliver Garrett 40) by 142 runs

Great Oakley IIs 273-9 (Owen Bell 79, 65) beat Cogenhoe IIs 143 all out (Max Attwood 43, Daniel Flynn 4-26) by 130 runs

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 230-6 (J Freeman 107, M Peat 57) beat S & L Corby IIIs 171-8 by 59 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 189-5 (A Morgan 85no) lost to Haddon IIIs 192-6 (M Farrah 54) by four wickets

Stony Stratford Vs 207-5 (Graham Simpson 46, Zachary Wharton 44) beat Pytchley 160-5 (Kishor Patel 40) by 47 runs

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs 186 all out (Alexander Franklin 53, Ady Spruels 43, Connor McCarlie 4-37) lost to Brixworth IVs 188-7 (Jim Wells 65) by three wickets

Burton Latimer IVs 187-7 (Jon Dunham 53) beat Isham IIs 94 all out (Maheshvar Champaneriya 43, Christopher Wright 6-28) by 93 runs

Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 154-7 (David Alcock 5-16) lost to Willoughby IIs 155-1 (David Alcock 60no, Sean Thornton 51no) by nine wickets

Old IIIs 117 all out lost to Northampton Saints IVs 194 all out (Keith Halford 43) by 77 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 81-0 (Pritul Khagram 47no) beat Towcestrians IIIs 79 all out (Charlie Bridgeford 5-20) by 10 wickets

Division 14: Kettering Town Vs 146-1 (L Billington 68no, S Mathivanan 50) beat Overstone Park IVs 145-7 (D Cook 40) by nine wickets

Old Northamptonians Vs 213-2 (David Heathfield 107no, Kashif Mahmood 45no, Katie Heathfield 44) beat Braunston Paddox IIs 162 all out (Karthikeyan Ponnusamy 52, Muhammad Shoaib 5-25) by 51 runs

S & L Corby IVs 193 all out (Gary Harrison 42, Russell Braithwaite 42, Tim Parsons 4-30) beat Bowden IIIs 185-7 (Chris Tolley 68no, Jon Pearson 48) by eight runs

Thrapston IVs 210-8 (J Anderson 52no) beat Great Oakley IIIs 122 all out (C Bennett 5-43) by 88 runs

Yelvertoft IIs 236 all out (B Bollu 54, A Kulur 5-70) beat Horton House IVs 178-9 (J Satheesh 42no, S Viswanatha 5-39) by 58 runs

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs 70-5 beat Spencer Bruerne IIIs 66 all out by five wickets

Grange Park IIs 70-0 (S Aftab 41no) beat North Crawley IIIs 68 all out (J Poncelet 7-11) by 10 wickets

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 94 all out (Brackley Gates 40) lost to Barby IVs 96-5 by five wickets

MK Air IIIs v Haddon IVs - Haddon conceded

Weldon IIIs 170-9 beat Rushton IIs 79 all out by 91 runs​

Fixtures

Saturday, May 17

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Kislingbury Temperance v Finedon Dolben; Old Northamptonians v Kettering Town; Oundle Town v Desborough Town; Peterborough Town v Rushden and Higham Town; Stony Stratford v Geddington

Division One: Brixworth v Loddington & Mawsley; Burton Latimer v Irthlingborough Town; Haddon v Wellingborough Town; Horton House v Peterborough Town IIs; Overstone Park v Weekley & Warkton; Thrapston v Wollaston

Division Two: Barby v Weldon; Brigstock v Stony Stratford IIs; Finedon Dolben IIs v Wellingborough Indians; Northampton Saints v Brixworth IIs; Rothwell Town v Earls Barton; Wollaston IIs v Oundle Town IIs

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Old Northamptonians IIs; Great Houghton v Heyford; Old v Bowden; Podington v Wellingborough OGs; Spencer Bruerne v Sun Hardingstone; Westcroft v Overstone Park IIs

Division Four: Carrib United v Olney Town; Great Oakley v Northampton Saints IIs; New Bradwell v St.Crispin & Harlestone; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v Thurleigh; S & L Corby v Cogenhoe: Wellingborough Indians IIs v Old Northamptonians IIIs

Division Five: Bugbrooke v Bedford; Kettering Town IIs v Willoughby; Loddington & Mawsley IIs v MK Air; Long Buckby v Raunds Town; North Crawley v Finedon Dolben IIIs; Wellingborough Town IIs v Burton Latimer IIs

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs v Thrapston IIs; Geddington IIs v S & L Corby IIs; Mears Ashby v Barby IIs; St.Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs; Towcestrians v Westcroft IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIs v Overstone Park IIIs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Rushton; Irchester v New Bradwell IIs; Irthlingborough Town IIs v Horton House IIs; Kettering Town IIIs v Great Houghton IIs; Old Northamptonians IVs v Haddon IIs

Division Eight: Burton Latimer IIIs v Brixworth IIIs; Earls Barton IIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIs; Gretton v Podington IIs; Olney Town IIs v Dunchurch & Bilton; Wellingborough OGs IIs v Braunston Paddox; Westcroft IIIs v North Crawley IIs

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v Carrib United IIs; MK Air IIs v St Michaels; St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs v Rothwell Town IIs; Stony Stratford IVs v Isham; Wollaston IIIs v Bugbrooke IIs

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs v Bold Dragoon IIs; Grange Park v Horton House IIIs; Oundle Town IIIs v Long Buckby IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Towcestrians IIs; Wellingborough Town IIIs v Kettering Town IVs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave v Brigstock IIs; Raunds Town IIs v Geddington IIIs; Sun Hardingstone IIs v Northampton Saints IIIs; Thrapston IIIs v Mears Ashby IIs; Weldon IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IVs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs v Stony Stratford Vs; Dunchurch & Bilton IIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIIs; Haddon IIIs v Great Oakley IIs; Pytchley v Barby IIIs; S & L Corby IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs; Isham IIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIIs; Northampton Saints IVs v Bugbrooke IIIs; Towcestrians IIIs v Burton Latimer IVs; Willoughby IIs v Old IIIs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v Yelvertoft IIs; Braunston Paddox IIs v Kettering Town Vs; Great Oakley IIIs v S & L Corby IVs; Horton House IVs v Old Northamptonians Vs; Overstone Park IVs v Thrapston IVs

Division 15: Barby IVs v MK Air IIIs; Haddon IVs v Grange Park IIs; North Crawley IIIs v Weldon IIIs; Rushton IIs v Barton Seagrave IIs; Spencer Bruerne IIIs v Wellingborough Indians IIIs

Wednesday, May 7

Northants Cricket League

Women's Midweek League: Brixworth 110-2 (A Guest 37, M Harte 33no) beat Horton House Blue 108 all out (D Bennett-Sulsh 42no, D Austin 2-7, M Harte 2-25) by five wickets

Geddington 69-1 (Lucy Raubenheimer 23no) beat Overstone Park 67-8 (Caitlyn Connelly 3-21) by six wickets

Horton House Red 112-2 (Becky Scott 34, Nichola Cordery 29no) beat Finedon Dolben 86-8 by 26 runs

Irthlingborough Town v Saints - Irthlingborough conceded

Old 88-4 (Lauren Havelock 26no, Elena Newbould 3-6) lost to Haddon 149-1 (Katherine Joss 36, Elena Newbould 35) by 61 runs

Thrapston Green 111-2 (C Bettles 36, E Foster 27) lost to Thrapston Yellow 115-3 (D Thomas 36, R Maslen 26, B Talbot 24no) by four wickets

​