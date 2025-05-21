Moto2 star Jake Dixon supports Young Lives vs Cancer at the home of British motor racing

This Sunday, May 25, Moto2 star Jake Dixon will be racing at the Home of British Motor Racing, the legendary Silverstone Circuit, in the British leg of the Moto2 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But fighting for pole position and racing to the chequered flag won’t be Jake’s only challenge at Silverstone – he’s also aiming to raise as much as possible for charities Young Lives vs Cancer and Wishes 4 Kids, inspired by a young boy from Leicestershire with cancer. Luca Guintoli (aged 5) is the son of Sylvain Guintoli, a former MotoGP champion turned TV pundit.

To raise vital funds for young people with cancer, Jake is donating the personalised race helmet he will be wearing at Silverstone Circuit, which MotoGP fans will have the chance to win in a charity prize draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helmet is a one-off design which features Luca’s handprints, offering motor racing fans a chance to win a piece of racing history, whilst raising vital funds for young people with cancer.

Jake Dixon with the bespoke helmet he will be wearing at the race on 25 May and then entering into a prize draw, with proceeds to to go to Young Lives vs Cancer and Wishes 4 Kids.

Jake is donating his race helmet after hearing about Luca’s cancer diagnosis. As Sylvain explains: “Since our son Luca was diagnosed with cancer last year, Young Lives vs Cancer and Wishes 4 Kids have helped him and our family tremendously. We can't thank Jake enough for this great idea and for his kindness. All ticket holders have a chance to win this great prize while supporting great causes. Good luck to all".

Jake Dixon said of the donation of his race helmet for charity – “I am so happy to be able to help families and children affected by terrible illnesses. Please be generous, 100% of proceeds will go to the charities and will make a difference to help as many children as possible."

Lucy Fisher, Fundraising Manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “Jake’s support really is so generous and will help to raise vital funds for children and young people with cancer – we cannot thank him, Sylvain and Luca enough for being a part of Team Young Lives vs Cancer. We’d love to see as many people as possible supporting Jake, Sylvain and Luca’s fundraising efforts, and best of luck to all entering! Good luck to Jake ahead of race day as well!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the moment of diagnosis, Young Lives vs Cancer’s specialist social workers provide day-to-day support for each child, young person and family, and manage Home from Homes across the UK for families to stay together during treatment. Young Lives vs Cancer relies on charitable donations to fund their vital work supporting children and young people facing cancer and their families across the UK.

To enter the prize draw for Jake Dixon’s race helmet, please visit https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/7749/win-jake-dixons-2025-silverstone-gp-race-helmet-fo/