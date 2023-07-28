Jordan Vucenic

The Corby MMA star was back in action for the first time since beating Italian Tizziano Ferranti in March, taking on French opponent Brice Picaud.

Vucenic made quick work of Picaud, winning via a rear-naked choke submission after 1:38 minutes of round two, something that is becoming something of a trademark finish!

"They are too fresh for me to get them in the first, so I need to wait until the second to get it," said the 27-year-old afterwards.

Vucenic went into the contest as a big favourite, as the bout was Picaud's first cage Warrior outing, although he boasted a record of 13 wins in 21 bouts as a professional.

But the Corby man insisted he was never going to take the challenge lightly.

"I try not to pay any attention to that," he said. "A man with nothing to lose, that is the most dangerous type of guy.

"I saw some people saying 'I' am not going to go to that one, it's not even a real fight', well they are all real fights on Cage Warriors.

"There are no gimmes, we are not one of these little local shows that have journeymen coming in and stuff like that, this is a proper, legit, world-class show."

Vucenic will now enjoy some downtime before getting back out there, although he reiterated that another tilt at the featherweight title is not something on his radar.

"I definitely want to get back in, nothing will overtake my fighting career, my kids obviously excluded," said Vucenic. "Anything else in my life will always be put on the backburner for fighting because this is my dream I am blessed to be on Cage Warriors, I really do feel that."

And on that title, he admitted: "I really don't have any plans for that. I fought for the belt, I won the belt and I have lost the belt, I have done everything you can do.

"Having a belt at this stage of my career is only going to hold me back, I am going to have to always wait for the number one contender, and if there is a contender fight for the belt then I have to wait for the winner of that.