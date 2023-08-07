The siblings were playing for their country in the first-ever Atlantic Youth Touch Cup, which was staged at the University of Nottingham’s Highfields Sports Complex at the end of July.

And both won gold with Mia successful with the Women’s 20 team and Ellis with the Boys 18.

For Mia, it was a fine return after she had broken her leg while playing for Gloucester Hartpury Centre of Excellence in February.

Ellis and Mia Watts

She has now finished her course at Hartpury College and is heading to university in September to study physical education and schools sports.

The Women’s 20 team enjoyed an unbeaten record throughout the competition, winning every game in the round robin stage before beating the United States 15-3 and South Africa 10-4 in the final series.

Ellis, meanwhile, just completed his GCSEs at Kettering Buccleuch Academy.

He has also been selected for England’s Men’s Opens which is a huge achievement at 16 and he is in Vichy this week for the European Touch Championships.

He is also part of Northampton Saints U18 Academy while both he and his sister play touch for Cambridge and rugby union for Old Northamptonians.