Meek Middlesex surrender 'sums up' Steelbacks' One Day Cup campaign for frustrated Lehmann

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann

Head coach Darren Lehmann was left to rue another 'substandard' performance from the Steelbacks as they succumbed to yet another meek Metro Bank One Day Cup defeat, this time at the hands of Middlesex.

Northants slumped to a fourth straight home defeat as they were bowled out for just 189 at the County Ground, and they remain rock-bottom of Group B having picked up just one win in seven matches.

And Lehmann admitted the manner of the loss ‘summed up our competition’.

After a shocking start saw the Steelbacks four for two, Ricardo Vasconcelos (62) and Rob Keogh (60) lifted their side to 112 for two before a batting collapse saw Northants rolled over for just 189.

That was never going to be enough against a high-flying Middlesex side, and the visitors cruised to a four-wicket victory at 192 for six with 17.3 overs to spare!

For Lehmann, it was another day of frustration, and he admits that things 'have got to change', and that his players need to start producing the goods when the heat is on.

Lehmann made five changes to the team that lost on Thursday against Kent as he tried to find a winning forumula, and he gave a surprise run out to Ravi Bopara ahead of next week’s Vitality Blast quarter-final, but it had no affect on the eventual outcome.

“Keogh and Vasco played really well and got us to 112 for two and we’re back in the game," said the Australian.

"But then we lost eight for 77 on a pretty good pitch, so that’s the disappointing thing, to get in a position where you actually can start to drive the game and then falter.

“That’s sort of summed up our competition, really.

"Everyone’s trying hard, but we’ve got to be better at actually making scores from there – the last few performances have been sub-standard from our point of view, and not what we’re about.

“The players are training hard and saying the right things – you’ve just got to do it out on the pitch and under some pressure.

"At the moment, we’re not coping well enough with that and it’s certainly got to change.”

Sunday's defeat continued the Steelbacks' dismal run in this season's One Day Cup, but their struggles in 50-over cricket stretch much further back than that.

Since reaching the quarter-finals in 2016, the Steelbacks have failed to reach to knockout stages in eight attempts, and have won just 14 matches.

The only year they claimed more than two wins in the group stage was in 2023 when they managed three victories.

Lehmann's side will at least be hoping they can claim a second win and get off the bottom of the table when they end their campaign with a trip to second-placed Somerset on Tuesday.

Somerset, who have won five out of seven this season, need a aother victory to guarantee their place in the knockout stage.

Quotes courtesy of Ben Kosky