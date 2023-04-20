Maximum man Kyren storms through to set up showdown with legend Higgins

The Kettering snooker star brought the house down in Sheffield when he joined the elite Crucible 147 club when making the maximum break in the fifth frame against Ryan Day.

The magical moment helped ‘The Warrior’ fight back from 2-0 down to hold a 6-3 lead after the first session and he went on to complete a 10-5 success, becoming only the third player after Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Allen to make five century breaks in a first-round match at the famous venue in Sheffield.

Wilson is in a purple patch of break-building form, having made six centuries in a match of the same length at the recent Tour Championship, where he reached the final before losing to Shaun Murphy.

The world number seven now faces a huge second-round clash with four-time champion John Higgins, which starts on Sunday and will be played to finish on Monday afternoon.

Day took the first frame of last night’s (Wednesday) session with a break of 52 but there was little he could do as Wilson surged 9-4 ahead with runs of 120, 108 and 94.

Day pulled another back but this season’s European Masters champion sealed victory with a break of 102 in frame 15.

“The 147 was absolutely unbelievable,” said the Kettering man.

Kettering's Kyren Wilson brought the house down at the Crucible when he made a maximum 147 break in his first-round win over Ryan Day at the Cazoo World Championship. Pictures by George Wood/Getty Images

“I usually try not to get carried away and keep things under wraps.

“But this morning I was beaming, it’s so nice to be a part of snooker history, that’s something money can’t buy.

“It’s one of the greatest achievements of my short career and something I will look back on when I’m an old man.

“To join that short list of players who have made a 147 at the Crucible is amazing.

Kyren Wilson made five century breaks in his first-round victory in Sheffield

“Now that I’ve got children I want to leave a legacy behind.

“This is one of those moments that my kids and their kids will watch back.

“To make a 147 at the Crucible was definitely on my bucket list. There is no pressure like it.

“My wife Sophie told me our two kids were allowed to watch it at school and then they both came running out and gave her a big hug. It’s awesome for them because they are really getting into snooker.

“I have been very consistent for the last few months and I have managed to hold on to that form and to bring it here.