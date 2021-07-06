Local aces shine at Woodford scramble

Corby welder Ashley Wilson (1973 380 CZ) back to winning ways after a two-year break from moto cross.

Local moto cross riders were in top form at the Woodford Classic scramble on Sunday (4 July) on the hillside Northamptonshire track.

Greg Speed from Wellingborough soared to three Pre-1968 class wins in style on a 350 Cheney bored to 400cc.

It was the first time out for this classic British four-stroke single prepared by his father Phil.

Wellingborough's Greg Speed (Cheney BSA) triple winner and consistent top flight classic MX rider.

Ashley Wilson (29) from Corby was immediately back to his winning ways after a two-year break from the sport.

Previously resident at Rothwell Wilson, on a 1973 380 CZ, won the first Twin Shock class race.

His victory shocked rival Jim Shand (250 Yamaha) into upping his game. Shand won the next two races with Wilson hard on his heels.

In the ever competitive Greeves two-stroke races 23-year-old Northampton Club member Jos Goddard (380 Greeves) dominated in all three races.

Hero of the day was was hardman Peter Hollingshead on a mighty 1958 650 BSA twin.

He had travelled to the event from Nantwich, Cheshire, and won all three Pre-1960 class races.

"The racing was terrific," said co-organiser of the Northampton Classic Club event Colin Hill.