Lehmann wants more consistency as Northants get set for Glamorgan test

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann (Picture: Peter Short)

Darren Lehmann has called on Northants up their consistency levels as they head to Cardiff to take on Glamorgan in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two on Friday (start 11am).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head coach was delighted with his side's 'grit and determination' as they pulled off a hard-fought 70-run win over Lancashire at the County Ground last weekend, but there were still areas of the game where Northants struggled.

With the bat they were 67 for six in the first innings and then 65 for four in the second before recovering on both occasions, while there were also a spate of costly dropped catches in the field in Lancashire's first knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lehmann knows his side is a work in progress, and he is now keen for them to follow up their first win of the season with another strong showing in Cardiff, although he knows that is easier said than done.

"From our point of view, we have just got to try and back up what we do each and every game," the Australian told SteelbacksTV.

"Lancashire are a good side and we played well against them, but then we now come up against Glamorgan on their patch.

"We have adapt really quickly to new conditions, play accordingly, and get back on the horse and play a really good brand of cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Glamorgan will be tough down there, they always are, and it is a great challenge for us to go down there and play really well again.

"We have to keep their big players quite as you normally do, but we have to worry about what we do and keep trying to play the way we want to play.

"If we get more consistency in that, then the results will look after themselves."

Speaking of 'big players', few in the county game, certainly in division two, come much bigger than Australia batting star Marnus Labuschagne, who will be making his first appearance of a two-match stint for Gamorgan against Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labuschagne, who has scored almost 4,500 Test runs for his country at an average of 46.76, has set up his mini return to south Wales to prepare for his country's World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's next month.

And Lehmann knows that ensuring Labushagne doesn't find his best form will be key to Northants claiming a second win of the summer.

"It's good from an Aussie point of view isn't it? Getting ready for a World Test Championship final is pretty important," said Lehmann.

"Marnus is a very good player and we are going to have to try and keep him quiet all game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is one of those players who can score big, so for us hopefully he has a bit of jetlag and is a bit sluggish, but knowing Marnus he will be up for the battle so we have just got to play well."

Labuscagne replaces the in-form Colin Ingram in the Glamorgan batting line-up, the South African having already hit a century and four fifties this summer.

The Welsh county are also going into the game off the back of their first win of the season, having hammering high-flying Kent at Canterbury, and sit sixth in the table, one place and four points behind Northants.