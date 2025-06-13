Head coach Darren Lehmann was unimpressed by the Steelbacks' batting performance as their 100 per cent winning start to the Vitality Blast campaign was ended with a tame 15-run loss to Durham on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chasing a modest 158 to win at the County Ground, the Steelbacks got off to a great start as Matt Breetzke (41) and Ricardo Vasconcelos (23) saw them end the six over powerplay on 56 for one, needing 102 to win from 14 overs.

But Durham then put the brakes on and the Steelbacks had no answers, scoring just 55 from the next 10 overs, and that left them far too much to do in the closing overs as the visitors closed out a deserved win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Steelback Jimmy Neesham proved to be a thorn in his former employers' side as he hit an unbeaten 50 from 34 balls to lift his side from a precarious 77 for five, and then claim three for 29 with the ball as well.

But Lehmann chose to look closer to home for the reasons for the defeat, and admitted, with a smile on his face, that the Steelbacks lost because they 'batted like drunks'.

"I thought we bowled alright, although I thought we could have fielded a little better," said the Australian.

"I think they got 20 twos to our four, so they outplayed us on a big ground, which they are used to at Durham. But I thought we bowled pretty well, and the match was well within our grasp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were one for 56 after six, so we should have cruised that, but we batted like drunks!

"I think we needed to bat smarter, as we were trying to be brave at the wrong times.

"Once we got that start from Breetzke and Vasco, 60 off six, then you need 100 off 14 overs and that is a run a ball, but there was too many dots.

"The squeezed and fielded really well, and we knew they would, so it was a case of our blokes adapting to the pressure well enough, and we didn't tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is the first time that has happened, and you have to learn from that and we have to get better."

The Steelbacks struggled against spin in particular, with Callum Parkinson and Nathan Sowter claiming three for 28 from their six overs between them, and Lehmann says his players allowed them to dominate.

"Their spinners were good, but we allowed them to be good, that was our problem, and we have to get better at manipulating the fields and making sure we are having no dots," he said.

"I think we had 40-odd dot balls and that is way too many, so from our point of view there is a bit to work on, which is good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the halfway stage of their campaign, the Steelbacks remain top of the North Group table, eight points clear of second-placed Lancashire Lightning, who have played one game fewer.

Durham are third, 12 points adrift of Northants having played two games less.

The Steelbacks now have a week off before they host Notts Outlaws next Friday night (June 20).