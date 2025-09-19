Lehmann launches scathing attack on Northants after meek surrender at Gloucestershire

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann (Picture: Peter Short)

Darren Lehman launched a scathing attack on his Northants side after they succumbed to a timid seven-wicket Rothesay County Championship defeat at Gloucestershire on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian was seething after seeing his side slump to a fifth four-day defeat of the summer, saying Northants 'batted like drunks', and that he is 'certainly finding out about a few' of his players who are now 'on notice'.

With little more than two days' play possible over the four days due to wet weather, the County somehow contrived to lose, with the home side chasing down 158 to win on a dramatic final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had 27 overs to get there, and did it with 18 balls to spare.

Gloucestershire had resumed day four on 158 for five in their first innings, still 48 behind Northants' 206 all out.

They batted positively before being bowled out for 241, with Justin Broad claiming three for 82, a lead of just 35.

From there the County should have comfortably batted their way to a draw, but they collapsed to 192 all out inside 51 overs - losing their last five wickets for just 17 runs to gift their opponents a victory chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broad top-scored with 49 and Saif Zaib hit 37, as fast bowler Ajeet Singh Dale claimed four for 46 and seamer Ben Charlesworth three for six, and it meant the home side were left with what turned out to be a pretty straightforward chase.

Ollie Price set the tone with 54 from 58 deliveries, and with Miles Hammond weighing in with 38 not out from 36 deliveries Gloucestershire eased to a second win of the season.

And Lehmann was not a happy man.

"It should have been a draw, but we batted like drunks," the head coach told BBC Northampton.

"We played like millionaires and didn't respect the game enough, and that's why we sit second bottom in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Given the last couple of performances in four-day cricket, that's where we should be.

"We've been bowled out in 64 overs in the first innings and then 50 overs, which is not good enough.

"I thought we bowled really well, but then had to bat well for two hours somewhere.

"Guys played millionaire shots when they don't need to and they won't be playing again if they do that, that's pretty simple. I'm pretty ruthless like that, these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, we are trying to give blokes a game and do the right thing where we possibly can, but I am certainly finding out about a few, so they're on notice."

In stark contrast to Lehmann's mood, Gloucestershire skipper James Bracey was very happy to see his side secure a rare red ball win.

"I'm delighted with that," he said. "We've had some tricky situations with weather this year and, at times, have not helped ourselves, so it was great to put in a performance like that and get over the line.

"We thought it would be possible to get Northants out in 55 to 60 overs on that wicket and Ajeet Singh Dale and Ben Charlesworth were outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was a bit worried that we had let them score too many with five down at tea, but then Ben comes on and works his magic again.

"I think the way we went about the chase was just about perfect.

"It was always going to be tough against Ben Sanderson and then spin at both ends on that surface made it difficult. But Ben, Ollie and Miles paced it really well."

The defeat leaves Northants second bottom in division two, 27 points above rock-bottom Kent, with one match left to play.

That is against newly-crowned champions Leicestershire, with the action starting at the County Ground on Wednesday.