Lehmann keeps options open as teenage spinner Varma is brought into squad

Darren Lehmann has named a 16-man squad ahead of the Steelbacks' One Day Cup clash with Kent

Northants Steelbacks head coach Darren Lehmann has named a 16-man squad for their Metro Bank One Day Cup clash with Kent at the County Ground on Thursday (start 11am).

And there is a surprise selection for teenage leg-spinner Aryaman Varma, who has signed a one-month rookie contract with Northants.

Varma was a regular with the Northants second team earlier in the summer, and could be in line for his senior debut against Kent.

The 19-year-old was named the Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year for 2025, after taking 51 wickets for Eton College.

Varma has also played for Surrey in age-group cricket from Under-15 to Under-18, as well as Hampshire’s second team.

In July, he played two matches for the Dubai Capitals in the Global Super League T20 competition in Guyana.

Also included are fellow rookies Nirvan Ramesh, Ben Whitehouse and Stuart van de Merwe, who impressed on his senior debut in Sunday's defeat to Sussex at Wantage Road.

The match at the County Ground sees Northants host the only team below them in the Group B table, with Kent having won one and lost four of their matches to date - the County only above them by virtue of the two points gained in the rained-off match at Lancashire.

Northants’ only win of the competition came last Friday when James Sales hit a century in a victory at Durham.

With three matches to play, the Steelbacks are six points adrift of the top three and qualification for the knockout stages.

Kent have named a 14-man squad for the clash, and are without the likes of Grant Stewart, Ben Compton, Matt Quinn, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Jas Singh due to injury, but former England man Joe Denly is included, having not played since July.

Sam Billings, Zak Crawley and Tawanda Muyeye are also unavailable as they are playing in The Hundred.

Steelbacks squad v Kent: Lewis McManus (c), George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Yuzi Chahal, Liam Guthrie, Rob Keogh, Dom Leech, Luke Procter, Nirvan Ramesh, Tim Robinson, James Sales, Aadi Sharma, Stuart van de Merwe, Aryaman Varma, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Whitehouse

Kent Spitfires squad v Steelbacks: Harry Finch (c), Chris Benjamin, Mikey Cohen, Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Corey Flintoff, George Garrett, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, Matt Parkinson, Mo Rizvi, Ekansh Singh