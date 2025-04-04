Lehmann insists Northants are 'ready to go' despite triple injury setback

Ben Sanderson misses out on Northants' opening game of the season due to a knee injury

Northants have been dealt a triple bowling injury blow ahead of the first game of the 2025 season.

Seamers Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw and Gus Miller are all ruled out of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two opener against Kent that starts at Wantage Road on Friday (April 4).

But head coach Darren Lehmann shrugged off the losses, and says the squad he has selected is ‘ready to go’ after a ‘fantastic’ pre-season.

Sanderson, the go-to wicket-taker for Northants for so many years, misses out with an ongoing knee problem, Miller has picked up a foot injury, while Scrimshaw, who missed the second half of last season with a back injury, has a side strain.

Darren Lehmann is looking forward to his first game in charge of Northants

Their unavailability has opened the door to possible first team debuts for left-armers Tiaan Louw and new signing Liam Guthrie, with the other seam options being fast bowlers Raphy Weatherall and Dom Leech along with all-rounders Luke Procter and Justin Broad.

Lehmann admits the injuries 'hurt' Northants, but he is confident that those he has selected will be ready for the challenge of taking on Kent.

"We have a few injuries, which is disappointing, but they happen in any game," Lehmann told @NorthantsCCC.

"Gus Miller has done his foot and we are working through that, so that might be a bit longer term, but fingers crossed he is back sooner rather than later.

"Sando is coming back from his knee injury and is probably a week or two away, but he is going okay, and Scrimshaw has a bit of a niggle in his side and might be a week or two out as well.

"Those three missing hurts, but that's just what it is in cricket sometimes. Cricket is a tough game and we will have injuries, but we will be letting people know."

Lehmann is looking forward to his first game in charge at the County Ground, and says he has been delighted with the pre-season preparations.

"You are always a little bit nervous," said Lehmann. "The players have embarked on a fantastic pre-season, we went to South Africa and the training was great, we have had some great training here, and we have had some great trial games.

"So the players are ready to go, and from a coach's point of view you just want them to play well.

"But they are ready, and I am really happy where we are with our preparation and I am looking forward to them playing well.

"They are all ready to go and I am happy with how the 11 will shape up and the squad of 12 is good, so I am pleased."

Northants squad v Kent: Luke Procter (Capt), George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Liam Guthrie, Rob Keogh, Dom Leech, Tiaan Louw, Lewis McManus, James Sales, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Raphy Weatherall, Saif Zaib