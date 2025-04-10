Lehmann hoping Northants bowlers will kick on after excellent start

Raphy Weaterhall celebrates one of his six wickets against Kent (Picture: Peter Short)

Coach Darren Lehmann will be hoping Northants' new-look bowling attack can continue their impressive start to the season when they take on Lancashire at Old Trafford this weekend.

The County travel to the north west looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Kent in their Rothesay Championship Division Two opener, in a match that only lasted two-and-a-bit days.

Northants were thumped by 145 runs at Wantage Road, with the batters failing to fire as they were dismissed for just 143 and 114, wasting the good work done by the bowlers who shot Kent out for 231 and 171.

Left-armer Liam Guthrie impressed on his debut and Dom Leech bounced back from a difficult start to show he will be a threat, while young fast bowler Raphy Weatherall was the pick of the attack, claiming six for 70 over the two innings, bowling with pace and accuracy.

There were also wickets for left-arm spinner Saif Zaib and all-rounders Justin Broad and Luke Procter, and overall it was an encouraging display from a side without the injured trio of veteran Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw and Gus Miller.

The attack will be further bolstered against Lancashire with the addition of leg-spinner Calvin Harrison, who has joined on a two-match loan from Nottinghamshire, and Lehmann admitted the big bonus from the Kent performance was the bowlers.

"It was excellent to get 20 wickets," the Australian told Steelbacks TV.

"I think we struggled to get 20 wickets last year, so from my point of view that is a big tick.

"We have to keep trying to be able to play and get 20 wickets, and if we keep doing that then our batters can get some form and make some runs we will be okay."

Lancashire began their campaign with an exciting draw against Middlesex at Lord's, and will be looking forward to playing their first home game of the season.

Play is scheduled to start at 11am on Friday (April 11).