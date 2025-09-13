Lehmann frustrated as Steelbacks fail to fire with bat and ball on big Blast stage

Steelbacks batter Tim Robinson is bowled by Bjorn Fortuin

Head coach Darren Lehmann was left frustrated after his Steelbacks side failed to fire as a unit with bat and ball and suffered a six-wicket defeat to Hampshire Hawks in the Vitality Blast semi-final at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Former Northants opener Chris Lynn was the difference between the sides, producing a stunning display of ball striking to hit a stunning 108 not out from just 51 balls.

He hammered 11 sixes in total, including five in successive balls off leg-spinner Lloyd Pope, as he carried his side to their revised total of 155 with 14 balls to spare - the next highest score being 12 from James Vince.

Lynn, who scored three tons for the Steelbacks during two prolific seasons at Wantage Road, is the first better to hit a century on Finals Day.

Ravi Bopara trudges off after being dismissed against Hampshire

Earlier, Justin Broad had made an excellent 61 not out from 39 balls, and with support from Luke Procter (30 from 20), he held his composure after a rain break to rescue Northants from a perilous 86 for six as the top order failed, to post 158 for seven in their 18 overs.

Go-to Blast bowlers David Willey, who was also out for a first ball duck at the top of the Steelbacks innings, and Ben Sanderson both endured difficult afternoons, conceding 51 runs between them from four overs.

But Saif Zaib (3-18 from four), Ravi Bopara (0-9 from two) and Pope kept them in the hunt - although the latter's figures were ruined as he conceded 30 from his final over to finish with one for 51.

"Chris Lynn played brilliantly, there's no doubt about that. We got a bit of Lynn-sanity didn't we?," said Lehmann, who coached the big-hitting right-hander for both Brisbane Heat and Australia. "He got off to a flier and we couldn't control it.

Chris Lynn clubs one of his 11 sixes against the Steelbacks

"He belted us early and got his innings going, and you have got to get him out, he is that sort of player.

"If we had got him out early then it would have created trouble as Hampshire bat a bit a light, but we couldn't get him out. He then just took the game on and won the game, it was a pretty amazing innings.

"It was an easy chase in the end, but it should have been closer than it was and as a unit we didn't bowl as well as we would have liked.

"We have got to follow instructions better. Chris played beautifully and put us under pressure and we couldn't handle it.

Chris Lynn hit five sixes in one Lloyd Pope over

"We had fought back really well with the bat, especially Broad and Procter after the rain break. They were fantastic.

"Proccy has worked hard on his T20 batting and Broads has just got better and better as the competition has gone on. He has been an excellent leader for us within the group.

"We thought it was enough, actually and barring a couple of overs it might have been.

"I thought we were pretty good for 60 per cent of the time, but we were probably 10 or 15 short with the bat, and then had two bad overs as well.

Justin Broad hit 61 not out for the Steelbacks

"The lads fought hard and tried their socks off and that's all anybody can ask. I love their fight.

"We didn't bowl as well as we should have but the lads competed well and it was a first taste of Finals Day for a lot of them so it was a great experience and now we'll have a beer and reflect and get better."

Northants are back in County Championship action on Monday when they take on Gloucestershire at Bristol.