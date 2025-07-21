Lehmann forced to ring the changes as Northants face crucial trip to Middlesex

George Scrimshaw in action during his most recent red ball outinfg for Northamptonshire, against Gloucestershire in May, 2024

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann has named a squad of 13 for Tuesday's Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Middlesex in Northwood.

And the Australian is going to have to make at least three changes to the team that drew with Kent at Canterbury last time out earlier this month.

Those dropping out are Justin Broad, who has yet to recover from his unspecified injury, Tim Robinson, who has been called up by New Zealand, and leg-spinning all-rounder Calvin Harrison, who has returned to Nottinghamshire after his latest short-term loan spell.

Harrison, who is Northants' leading wicket-taker in red ball cricket this summer with 30 scalps, has been included in the Notts squad that has travelled to Hampshire for their division one encounter, that also starts on Tuesday.

Coming into the reckoning for a start for Northants at Merchant Taylors' School are veteran seamer Ben Sanderson, who sat out the two most recent four-day encounters, pace bowler George Scrimshaw, who enjoyed an excellent Vitality Blast campaign, George Bartlett, Rob Keogh and teenager Aadi Sharma, who made his first team debut against Gloucestershire in May.

If Scrimshaw plays, it will be his first red ball apearance for Northants since May of last year, and only his 11th appearance in total in first-class cricket.

Lehmann had hoped to have Matt Breetzke available for this block of two Championship matches, but the South African has gone home for personal reasons.

Northants return to four-day cricket after a hectic run of six matches in the Vitality Blast, but Lehmann insists his team will be well capable of easily switching formats - although he is a little disappointed not to be taking his team to the 'Home of Cricket'.

"It is a bit different, but it is great isn't it? I don't mind it at all," said Lehmann when asked about quickly adjusting to red ball cricket.

"I know there has been a lot of talk about this and that, but it is what it is.

"You get to front up and play another format of the game against another county in Middlesex, although we would love to be playing at Lord's and I make no bones about that.

"I would love Middlesex and the MCC to start thinking about other counties and say 'you can play at Lord's'.

"The MCC probably won't do that but I would love Middlesex to do that for us because we have played at Merchant Taylors' School for the last couple of years, and I think every cricketer should get the chance to play at Lord's if they possibly can.

"Especially county players that are young and fulfilling their dreams of playing cricket.

"Lord's is a fantastic stage, full of history and tradition, and I think Northamptonshire should be able to play at Lord's."

The County go into the match against second-from-bottom Middlesex sitting fifth in the division two table, just 18 points adrift of second-placed Derbyshire, who travel to the County Ground for what could be a huge contest next week (July 29).

The match will once again be played using the much-criticised Kookaburra ball.

Northants squad v Middlesex: Luke Procter, George Bartlett, Yuzi Chahal, Liam Guthrie, Rob Keogh, Dom Leech, Lewis McManus, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw, Aadi Sharma, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib