Lehmann calls on Steelbacks to ‘bounce back’ in the Blast against Rapids

Northants Steelbacks head coach Darren Lehmann (Picture: Peter Short)

Darren Lehmann is calling on his Steelbacks players to raise their game and 'bounce back to winning ways' as they host Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast North Group on Sunday afternoon (start 3pm).

After a dream start to the T20 campaign that saw Northants win their opening six matches, they have now suffered three defeats on the spin, all at the County Ground.

Friday night's last-over five-wicket loss at the hands of a powerful Lancashire Lightning side followed on from disappointing setbacks against Durham and Notts Outlaws, and the result means they have now slipped from top to third in the table.

They are level on 24 points with leaders Durham and second-placed Lightning, and the fact they are only four points ahead of fourth-placed Leicestershire Foxes means they have plenty of work to do to secure a quarter-final place with five matches to play.

Sunday's clash with a Rapids side that have won three and lost six of their nine matches this season offers a great opportunity for the Steelbacks to regain that winning feeling, and Lehmann is targeting doing just that.

"We have to play well and we have to bounce back to winning ways," said the head coach.

"That is how tight this group is, you saw the quality of the Lancashire side on Friday, and it gets down to the last couple of balls.

"So the group is really tight, and anybody can beat anybody on any given day, so for us it's about getting back to playing really good cricket.

"We need to probably be playing at 95 to 100 per cent instead of 80 per cent."

The clash with the Rapids is part of a double header, with the Steelbacks Women taking on the Rapids in the Women's Blast Division Two also at the County Ground, starting at 11am.

The last time the two sides played on Wantage Road last month resulted in a win double over Leicestershire, and Lehmann is hoping history repeats itself.

"It is a double header, the women's game is at 11 and we're on at 3," said Lehmann. "We had a good result last time we had a double header, so fingers crossed it is the same this time around."

Lehmann is also hoping for another bumper attendance at the County Ground, saying: "It was a great crowd on Friday, and they were loud.

"The support we have had here has been fantastic so I can't complain about that."

David Ripley's Steelbacks Women will also be aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering three straight Blast defeats.

Steelbacks Women squad v Worcestershire: Gemma Marriott, Beth Ascott, Abby Butcher, Emily Carpenter, Bella Howarth, Amelia Kemp, Michaela Kirk, Alisha Patel, Ella Phillips, Alicia Presland, Mebel Reid, Bethan Robinson, Poppy Smart.