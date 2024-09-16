Legend Laura Davies backing Kettering's Charley Hull to make a major breakthrough

Kettering's Charley Hull was too good for world number Nelly Korda in the Solheim Cup singles on Sunday

Golfing legend Dame Laura Davies believes it is only a matter of time before Kettering's Charley Hull claims a first major title after being impressed by her star showing in Europe's Solheim Cup defeat to the USA in Virginia.

Hull was the European team’s top scorer, claiming three points from five matches, as they came up short in their attempt to claim a fourth straight Solheim victory, eventually losing 15.5- 12.5.

They had gone into Sunday's singles trailing 10-6 and in need of something of a miracle to retain the title, and Hull gave the team the perfect start as she trounced world number one Nelly Korda 6&4 in the opening singles contest.

Earlier in the tournament, Hull had partnered Esther Henseleit to a final-hole victory in the Saturday foursomes and then teamed up with her friend Georgia Hall to win her fourballs match later the same day.

Charley Hull in action during her singles success against Nelly Korda

Hull's win over Korda in the singles gave Suzann Pettersen's side hope that they could produce a glorious fightback, but Team USA held their nerve to seal the trophy.

The world No 12 finished as Europe's top scorer with three points from five matches and Davies, who served as vice-captain, was impressed with Hull's display, believing she has the game to challenge for major success in the years ahead.

Davies, who was Team Europe's vice-captain, is a four-time major champion and told Sky Sports News: "I can't believe Charley's not already a major champion, as she's so talented.

"It's not easy to win major championships, we all know that, but that's what we'd hope for her because she's that good.

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall were winners in the Saturday Fourball

"She just needs to win more tournaments and get herself into contention more.

"I know she's up there a fair bit and she has lots of close calls in majors, the US Women's Open and the AIG Women's Open last year, but you feel it has to happen at some point.

"She has been superb this week.

"She turned up, she has been great fun and has been keeping us all entertained, but then she produced on the course as well - you can't ask for more as a team-mate than that.

"We knew Nelly was going as number one and we had no qualms about putting Charley out first.

"You can't intimidate Nelly as world number one, but we thought she was the one who could put a little bit of pressure on she didn't want.

"Charley did that. Her shot making was superb and the way she finished off her match at the 14th was just magnificent."

Hull is currently the world number 12, and is quickly due to return to action at the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship in Maineville, Ohio, which starts on Thursday.