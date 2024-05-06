Kyren Wilson is the world champion! Kettering ace beats Jak Jones to land snooker's biggest prize

Kettering's Kyren Wilson is the world snooker champion

Town potter Kyren Wilson came through a gruelling final against a stubborn Jak Jones, eventually winning 18-14 after a thrilling final at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Wilson, who trains and practises at Barratts Club in Northampton, had at one stage held a 7-0 lead over his Welsh opponent, and led proceedings throughout.

But world number 44 Jones refused to go away, and kept pegging the frames back to take the final into a late-night Sunday session.

Wilson started the final session 15-10 ahead, but Jones refused to go away quietly, and althought Wilson claimed a couple of frames to close to within one of the win, the world title, and the £500,000 top prize, Jones had clawed his way back to 17-14.

At one point, BBC commentator, and seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said of Wilson 'he can see the winning line, he just can't get over it', but an emotional Wilson did eventually get over that line to become the 28th player to win the world crown.