Kyren Wilson holds nerve to beat Judd Trump and clinch Players Championship glory

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson beat Judd Trump in the Players Championship final in Telford

Kettering's Kyren Wilson secured a fourth title of the season as he saw off world number one Judd Trump 10-9 in an epic final at the 2025 Sportsbet.io Players Championships in Telford on Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time Wilson has won the Players title, having not even qualified for the event last season, and means he now has 10 ranking titles to his name.

The world champion held his nerve to seal the win and £150,000 top prize, having to withstand a late fightback from Trump, having at different stages led 8-5 and 9-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson, who trains at Barratts Club in Northampton, saw Trump hit breaks of 78 and 103 to level the match at 9-9, but he kept things together in an edgy final frame to win it with a match-clinching break of 36.

The 33-year-old adds the Players title to his three other wins so far this season, the others being the Xi’an Grand Prix, BetVictor Northern Ireland Open and the Machineseeker German Masters, with the final wins in China and Belfast also against Trump.

“It is hard to keep control of your emotions in deciding frames like that," said Wilson after his victory. "You feel like you are going to be sick and you just have to rely on your technique.

"All the hours of practising put you in good stead. If you can get the things you’ve worked on mentally right, the decider is the time to do it. I’m so pleased to get over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge tournament to win and any final you can beat Judd Trump in is always a feather in the cap.

"I didn’t even qualify for these events last year as I had quite a poor season leading up to the World Championship.

"It has been a conscious effort to make the most of it and I did that by winning the trophy.

“I know what a competitor Judd Trump is and he will go away and be hungry to put it right next time we play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is what spurs me on to keep practising and performing at the highest level. It is a really healthy rivalry for not just me and Judd, but snooker as a whole."

Wilson remains at number two in the world rankings, behind Trump.

He is due to defend his world title at The Crucible in Sheffield from April 19.