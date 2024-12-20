Kyren Wilson edged out by Brecel as Kettering ace's year ends in narrow defeat in Riyadh

Kettering's Kyren Wilson

Kettering's Kyren Wilson's 2024 campaign is over after he lost to Luca Brecel in the quarter-finals of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship.

Reigning world champion Wilson was beaten 4-3 by the 2023 Crucible winner in Boulevard City in Saudi Arabia.

It has been a memorable 12 months for Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton.

The 32-year-old followed up his world title victory with further wins in the Xi'an Grand Prix and BetVictor Northern Ireland Open, but he won't be adding the Riyadh title to his trophy cabinet.

Wilson started well and looked to be on course for victory as he raced into a 2-0 lead, but Belgian Brecel hit back to reel off three frames in a row to lead 3-2.

Wilson levelled at 3-3 and then had a chance to claim the deciding frame after a miss by Brecel, but he couldn't take it and he ended up on the wrong end of a seven-frame thriller.

"It was a good game overall, we both played some good stuff and at the end it was really tense," said Brecel.

"I thought Kyren would clear up, but when I came back to the table I just tried to stay composed. This is exactly what I need, to win these games against top players like Kyren.

"I have always been someone who can play well under pressure. Last time here I got to the final, I was really focused.

"This time it's the same, from the start I have been really up for it. Maybe if I was like that in every event it would be better for my career. But it's difficult to be that motivated all the time."

Wilson now takes a break from competitive snooker until the Masters at Alexandra Palace on January 15.

He takes on world number 10 Anda Zhang of China in his first round clash.