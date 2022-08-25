Kyren ‘buzzing’ as title success sets him up for the long season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyren Wilson kisses the trophy after his BetVictor European Masters success. Picture courtesy of World Snooker Tour

The Kettering snooker ace ended a near two-year wait for another ranking title as he defeated Barry Hawkins 9-3 in the final at the Stadthalle in Fürth.

The World Snooker Tour season is only in its very early stages but Wilson’s victory has seen him move back up to sixth in the world rankings.

The £80,000 top prize has also catapulted him to the top of the BetVictor Series rankings with the player who accumulates the most prize money over the eight qualifying events landing a bumper £150,000 bonus.

And, just as importantly for the 30-year-old, the fifth ranking title of his career has set him up for the long season ahead.

“I’m obviously buzzing,” Wilson said.

“It’s nice to take the pressure off by winning this one so early ahead of what is a very busy season.

“It was great to play in front of such a big crowd in Germany and walk away with the trophy.

You get all the little bonuses that come with it.

“I have got a spot in the Champion of Champions now, which I knew I was on the cusp of because of my ranking.

“Then you have all the big ITV series like the World Grand Prix, the Players and possibly the Tour Championship which I’m now looking good to be in.

“It’s really good for me going forward.”

Three of Wilson’s ranking titles have now been won in Germany and he feels it’s the perfect place for him to perform.

“It’s not too far from home, it’s only a short flight,” he added.

“I have got lots of friends out there who make me feel comfortable and make me feel welcome.

“The crowds are massive and that obviously plays a big part. When you feel like you’re wanted and welcomed and everyone is enjoying what you’re doing, that adds to it.