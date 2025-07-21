Kiwi Test star Kane Williamson to make Middlesex first-class debut against Northants

Kane Williamson will make his red ball debut for Middlesex against Northants

New Zealand batting star Kane Williamson will make his first-class debut for Middlesex when they host Northants in the Rothesay County Championship on Tuesday (start 11am).

The 34-year-old, who turned out for Middlesex in their Vitality Blast campaign, is staying on to play some red ball cricket and he will play first game against Northants at Merchant Talyors' School.

Williamson has more than 9,000 Test runs to his name at an average just shy of 55, having hit 33 centuries, while in first-class cricket overall he has racked up 14,151 runs at 51.08, with 43 centuries to his name.

And Middlesex interim head coach Dane Vilas is delighted to have such a player in the ranks for the clash with the County.

"To have a guy like Kane come into your four-day side, I think any team in the world would bite your hand off to have that," Vilas told middlesex.com.

"He is an experienced player, a great player, and a really good guy as well.

"He is everything you want in the changing room, so we are looking forward to having him and seeing what he can do and well for Middlesex.

"We hope he can carry on the form he showed in the T20 and bring it, although hopefully he will face a few more balls than he did in the T20 and get a lot more runs."

Northants travel to Northwood having beaten Middlesex by four wickets at the County Ground last month, Luke Procter and James Sales both hit centuries as they made 313 for six in their second innings to win the match in the final session.

Vilas felt that result was harsh on his side, and is hoping they can set the record straight this week.

"I think we are expecting to face similar to what we saw from Northants last time," said Vilas. "They are a good team, they are well drilled and they know what they are doing.

"They have some matchwinners with both bat and ball, but we are confident we have the game to compete against them. They are a really good team and we are looking forward to putting on another good performance.

"In the last game we put ourselves into a winning position, albeit we didn't get over the line at the end. We played some good cricket in that game and I expect more of the same from the boys."

Middlesex squad v Northants: Leus du Plooy, Noah Cornwell, Joe Cracknell, Josh de Caires, Jamie Feldman, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, Kane Williamson