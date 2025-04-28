Kirk and Kemp on song as Steelbacks Women make it two wins out of two

Northants Steelbacks Women head coach David Ripley

Michaela Kirk and Amelia Kemp turned in the standout performances as Northants Steelbacks Women made it two wins out of two in tier two of the Metro Bank One Day Cup on Sunday.

David Ripley's side hammered Leicestershire in their opener, and were given a much sterner test as they took on Gloucestershire at Geddington, but they turned in another strong performance to win by 34 runs.

Kirk, who is on loan from top tier side Blaze, hammered an unbeaten century in the previous win at Grace Road.

And although she couldn't match that achievement, her 88 from 106 balls was the mainstay of the Steelbacks innings as they recovered from 19 for two and 48 for three to total 233 all out in 48.1 overs.

There were also crucial contributions from Alicia Presland, who clubbed five fours in her 37 from just 26 balls, and Beth Ascott who made 30 from 38.

Gloucestershire made an excellent start to their reply as they eased to 50 without loss, but Gemma Marriott made the breakthrough as she produced a beauty of an inswinger to bowl Katie Dolman for 20.

That wicket sparked something of a collapse as the visitors slipped to 80 for four, and although Melissa Story offered resistance as she hit 53 from 97 balls, the support wasn't sufficient as the Steelbacks bowlers got to work.

Story's innings was eventually brought to an end by Kemp, who produced a wicket burst to finish things off, finishing with four for 29.

Lenny Sims bowled well to claim two for 32 from her 10 overs, and there were also wickets for skipper Anisha Patel, Ella Phillips and Presland as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 199 in 47 overs.

The win sees the Steelbacks sitting second in the table, behind fellow 100 per centers Worcestershire Rapids and Middlesex.

The Steelbacks make their first appearance of the season at the County Ground on Saturday when they host Middlesex, who have started their season with wins over Glamorgan and Kent.

Play is scheduled to start at 10.30am at Wantage Road.