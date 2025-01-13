Key all-rounder Saif Zaib signs new contract at Northants

Saif Zaib has signed a new contract at Northamptonshire

All-rounder Saif Zaib has signed a new contract at Northants.

The 26-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of this summer, but he has now put pen to paper on an extenstion that will see him stay at the County Ground until at least the end of 2027.

It is great news for the club, and Zaib says he is delighted to have got his immediate future tied down.

“It feels really good to extend my contract,” said Zaib. “It shows the faith that the club have in myself, and hopefully I can repay that faith by helping to win games and trophies.”

Zaib was named Northants' batter of the season as well as the One Day Cup player of the year in 2024, and he proved his worth to the club in all formats of the game.

In all, the High Wycombe-born player scored more than 900 runs for the club across all formats last season, while also claiming 29 wickets.

Highlights of the summer included a first-class century against Glamorgan in the County Championship and then a stunning 86 against Birmingham Bears to help secure a place in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

After being in and around the first team for 11 years now, Zaib has become an increasingly important member of the squad, and he is targeting success in the future under the stewardship of new head coach, Darren Lehmann, who starts work at the County Ground next month.

“The big aim is obviously winning trophies, but my main aim is to keep contributing the best I can to every game," said Zaib.

“I feel like I can influence the game in all three areas so that’s what I want to try to do.

“I feel like it’s taken a while to establish myself. The first few years being in and out of the team was tough and I feel like I didn’t learn enough from those tough times.

“I’m more comfortable in myself as a person and as a cricketer which I feel like it’s reflecting in my game as well.”

Zaib made his debut for Northants as a 15-year-old in a friendly against Durham University in 2014.

He has gone on to make 160 appearances for the club in all three formats, scoring 4,237 runs and taking 73 wickets.

Northants chief executive Ray Payne said: “Saif has been an excellent player for many years now and is such an exciting talent to watch.

“Everyone here is delighted that he has extended his contract and we can’t wait to see more special performances from him in a Northamptonshire shirt.”