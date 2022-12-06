Kettering's Tiana clinches gold at England Boxing Women’s Winter Box Cup

The event, staged at Leigh Leisure Centre, saw a total of 174 boxers representing seven different nations contest 87 bouts over the weekend.

It was the first time the competition had taken place since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and it was live streamed on England Boxing’s YouTube Channel.

And it proved to be another great weekend for teenager Robinson, who won the Amateur Boxing Alliance (England) title earlier this year as she triumphed in her category at 54kg.

Little Oakley Boxing Club

She won her semi-final on Saturday and then the final on Sunday to clinch the gold medal in her category and it was the first time she had boxed twice in two days simultaneously.

The teenager trains at Little Oakley Boxing Club.

And coach Phil Wilson said: “Tiana was dominant in both bouts against two very different opponents, who were both issued standing eight counts in their respective contests.

“Female boxing is massive at the moment and it’s great to see!

“We are thrilled to come away from this tournament which featured boxers from all over the world with our Tiana as the champion in her category at 54kg.”

The second England Boxing Women on Boxing Conference preceded the Box Cup last Friday night.

And more than 55 per cent of the officials who took part over the weekend were women.

Speaking about the event, England Boxing’s competition and events manager Mick Maguire said: “The strength of women and girls boxing is growing all the time, as indicated by the huge amount of interest in this event.

“Places filled up quickly and the standard of the boxers was high with five NACs champions, boxers who are on GB and European Junior champions among their number.

“It is a competition that will continue to grow and is a great way to show young girls coming through what is possible.

