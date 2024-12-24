Kettering's Ricky Evans stuns Chisnall to reach last 32 of World Darts Championship

Ricky Evans celebrates his dramatic win over Dave Chisnall (Picture: Simon O'Connor)

Kettering's Ricky Evans will play Robert Owen on Sunday night for a place in the last 16 of the Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championships.

The man they call Rapid secured a stunning sudden death win over world number five Dave Chisnall in a thrilling second round clash at a packed out Alexandra Palace in London on Wednesday night.

Both players had match-darts to win a see-saw battle, but it was Evans who held his nerve to claim a dramatic victory and set up that showdown with Welshman Owen.

Evans trailed 4-3 in the deciding set of his clash with Chisnall, who missed a match dart at tops and paid a heavy price, as Evans landed a skin-saving 110 checkout to preserve his hopes.

Chisnall then defied a remarkable miscount on a 139 checkout to force a sudden-death leg, although it was Evans who held his nerve to advance to the third round for a second consecutive year.

“I would have been distraught if I lost that game, because I put so much into it,” admitted Evans, who also made the third round 12 months ago.

“I want to beat everyone. I don’t care who is in my way, if I play my game I’ve got a chance, and I have to believe this.

“It is lovely to be able to go home for Christmas with the family knowing that I’m coming back here. I cannot wait!"

Evans, who had once again delighted the crowd with his festive walk on to Shaken Stevens' Merry Chritsmas Everyone, celebrated the win in style, and now has a great chance of reaching round four.

The match against Owen is a match Evans will be favourite to win, as he is ranked 43 in the world compared to Owen's place at 77.

Owen reached the last 32 with a second round win over Gabriel Clemens, having beaten Niels Zonneveld in round one.

The pair are first on stage at 7pm on Sunday, December 29.