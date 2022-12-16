Kettering's ‘Rapid’ Ricky is happy to be the ‘bad guy’ for Sherrock showdown

Kettering's Ricky Evans is heading back to the Alexandra Palace

The Kettering professional faces an intriguing first-round clash against Fallon Sherrock next Tuesday (December 20) night as she returned to the stage where she became the first woman to beat a man at a World Championship three years ago.

The winner will go on to play Joe Cullen in the second round on December 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And ‘Rapid’, who is making his eighth appearance at the ‘Ally Pally’, knows he must be prepared for the raucous crowd to be against him.

Fallon Sherrock has been a popular figure at the World Darts Championship

“It’s Christmas again and it’s all about darts,” the 32-year-old said.

“It’s everyone’s Christmas party. It’s flown by this year and I am looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also pantomime season and I am probably going to be the bad guy in the match.

“I just have to do what I do best and that’s play darts and not get embroiled in what the crowd are doing. The booing and whistling is going to happen, I know it won’t be personal on me and I just have to keep people quiet with the darts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You always want to be in the competition after Christmas. You don’t want to be eating your Christmas dinner knowing you are already out.

“But I can’t think too far ahead. I respect Fallon for the great dart player she is but if I do my thing, I feel I have enough in the tank to beat her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s easier said than done but I am confident, I’m happy and I’m in a good place so, and I know I say it every year, why not me this year?”

Evans secured his spot in the tournament via the PDC ProTour Order of Merit and he admitted the standard in the sport is just getting better as the years go by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The standard is crazy these days,” he added.

“I don’t think I have played that badly this year but it just gets tougher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Darts is everywhere and even the leagues around Kettering are littered with good players and the County team is getting better all the time.

“Everyone is practicing and dedicating themselves to it and you have to be on it from dart one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s testament to what the PDC have been doing.”