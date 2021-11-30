Kettering's Kyren Wilson through to the last 16
The snooker ace is making good progress in the UK Championship - one of snooker's prestigious Triple Crown tournaments
Kyren Wilson is through to the last 16 of the Cazoo UK Championship.
The world no.5 from Kettering was pushed hard by tour rookie Wu Yize in his third-round clash but came through 6-3 in York last night.
China’s Wu made a break of 89 to go 2-1 up before Wilson took three frames in a row with a top run of 115.
The next two frames were shared to leave Wilson 5-3 ahead and he enjoyed two huge slices of fortune during a battle on the colours in frame nine, as he fluked the green when escaping from a snooker, and later fluked the brown which got him over the winning line.
“I fell over the line,” said Wilson, who has never been beyond the quarter-finals of the Triple Crown tournament.
“I’m pleased to get through but I need to play better.”
Wilson will now play Ben Woollaston in the fourth round after he beat Liam Highfield 6-4.