Kettering's Kyren Wilson has made it through to the quarter-finals of the UK Championship and he will now take on Ronnie O'Sullivan. Picture courtesy of World Snooker Tour

Kyren Wilson has equalled his best-ever run at the Cazoo UK Championship after he defeated Ben Woollaston 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

But the Kettering star now faces the ultimate test against the great Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last eight at the York Barbican tomorrow (Friday).

It will be a repeat of their 2020 Betfred World Championship final battle, which O’Sullivan won 18-8 in what was Wilson’s first final appearance at the Crucible.

But world no.5 Wilson, who is seeking his fifth ranking title and his first-ever triumph in a Triple Crown tournament, will be heading into the match in confident mood after a good performance to see off Woollaston.

Breaks of 66 and 58 gave Wilson the first two frames and he stole the third from 64-0 behind with a 66 clearance.

He went on to lead 4-0 before Woollaston fought back with two frames.

In the pivotal seventh frame, Woollaston led 56-32 when he missed a tricky pot on the last red along a side cushion, using the rest. Wilson punished him with a 31 clearance.

Leicester’s Woollaston pulled one more back with an 87 in frame eight, only for Wilson to settle the tie as he made a 65 in taking frame nine.

“At 4-0 I felt really in control, then I lost concentration and allowed Ben back in the game,” said Wilson, who turns 30 later this month.

“I’m usually good at crossing the line and finishing matches off, but that has not been the case this week for whatever reason.

“It’s all about getting through these matches – that’s the most important thing because as long as you’re still in it, you can improve.