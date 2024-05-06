Kettering's Kyren Wilson full of emotion after claiming the world title at the Crucible

Kyren Wilson poses with his wife Sophie Lauren alongside his two young sons after winning the Cazoo World Snooker Championships

The Kettering potter held his nerve to clinch a hard-fought 18-14 win over qualifier Jak Jones, with the Welshman fighting back superbly from going 7-0 down in Sunday's opening session.

But despite Jones' efforts, Wilson always had his nose in front, never allowing his advantage following that flying start to slip below a three-frame advantage, and in the end he got over the line.

It was an emotional moment for the 32-year-old as he became the 28th champion of the world, and the normally placid player even allowed himself a fist pump and shout of 'come on' when he hit the match ball in a break of 42, something for which he was quick to apoligise to his opponent for.

The world champion... Kettering's Kyren Wilson poses with the Cazoo World Snooker Championship trophy

"I'd like to say sorry to Jak for that outburst, but it does just mean so much to all of us," said a teary Wilson after the match.

"My mum and dad have remortgaged and sacrificed their whole lives to get me here. My brother and wife too. The list goes on and on, it's a massive team effort.

"On YouTube one of my worst things to see is me crying with Jason Mohammed at the Masters and this is going to be even worse! I said I'd never do it again but I just couldn't help it"

Wilson was joined by his family for the trophy presentation, and he was also handed a winners' cheque for £500,000, but he was quick to parise his opponent Jones.

"He was so tough and I don't know if there's many people left in Wales the amount that were cheering for him," said Wilson, who practises week in, week out at Barratts Club in Northampton. "They made it a fantastic atmosphere.

"Me and Jak have come through the junior ranks together.

"This is Jak's first final, let alone a World final, and he's conducted himself in an amazing fashion and I'm sure he'll be back."

Jones too was full of praise for Wilson, and said: "I congratulate Kyren and family. They deserve it so much. If anyone deserves it, he does."

And on being 7-0 down, he said: "I wouldn't say I had a lot of hope.

"I thought I'd just try my best. When you are playing someone as solid as Kyren who has such a good all-round game, it's going to be hard to come back from a deficit like that.