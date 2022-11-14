Wilson has already won the European Masters this season while Allen has won the Northern Ireland Open so the clash between the two in the next stage will bring together two form players as well as the tournament’s eight and ninth seeds respectively.

Wilson reached the semi-finals at the Barbican a year ago, notably knocking out Ronnie O’Sullivan before losing to Luca Brecel, and is in the hunt again for a first Triple Crown title.

The 30-year-old looked sharp as he cruised into a 5-0 lead with top breaks of 103 and 101.

Kettering's Kyren Wilson in action during his first-round win over Matthew Selt at the Cazoo UK Championship. Picture courtesy of World Snooker

Selt fired back, however, with three frames and had an early chance in frame nine but was unlucky to snooker himself in potting the first red.

Wilson got the better of a safety exchange and made 74 to end the resistance.

And the Kettering star also paid tribute to the legendary Jimmy White with the match between Wilson and Selt taking place on the next table at the same time as White was beaten 6-2 by Ryan Day having come through qualifying to make a return to the big stage.

“He (Selt) made it tough for me from 5-0, every credit to him,” Wilson said.

“It was nice to end the match with a big break. This is a huge event and it feels bigger this year because of the set up.

“The arena and the CueZone and FanZone areas are fantastic and the event feels very classy now, the UK Championship deserves this.

“My game feels in very good shape and I’ll have to play well to have a chance against Mark Allen. We will both want to go for the jugular.

“I knew it would be a special atmosphere, being in the same arena as Jimmy.

“He deserved every moment of that. Jimmy is the Godfather of snooker, he has had an amazing career.”