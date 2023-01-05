Kettering’s Kyren seals his spot in Championship League winners’ group

Kyren Wilson

World number eight Wilson beat Matthew Selt 3-2 in a hard fought group three final.

‘The Warrior’ initially cruised through the group stage with four wins from six matches, before facing four-time World Champion and recent English Open winner Mark Selby in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kettering man made three century breaks during a high quality 3-2 victory to set up the group final with Selt.

Wilson opened the group final with a break of 133 and went into a 2-0 lead before Selt fought back to force a decider.

But the 31-year-old Northants star closed it out in a single visit as a break of 81 completed the victory.

“It was quite a tough day for me, having to play three matches in a row was hard, “Wilson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was nice to have a break after and came back fresh to play really well against Mark Selby. I was hitting it well at that point and then made a great break in the decider against Matt Selt.

“Everyone seems really sharp at the moment and it is no surprise you’ve got some really good players in the winners’ group so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s great to have another opportunity to play in something, there’s always that dangling carrot with the Champion of Champions too, so it would be great to get in that event.”