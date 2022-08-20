Kettering’s Kyren reaches European Masters final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering's Kyren Wilson is through to the final of the European Masters

Wilson, who will play in his 12th ranking event final tomorrow (Sunday) night, was the last player to lift ranking silverware at the Stadthalle in Fürth, Germany, having won the Paul Hunter Classic at the venue back in 2018, which was the second of his four ranking titles to date.

The Warrior will have the extra motivation of trying to end a ranking title drought which extends almost two years to his win at the 2020 BetVictor Championship League.

The 30-year-old now faces either Mark Williams or Barry Hawkins in tomorrow’s title match, which will be contested over the best of 17 frames to decide who takes home the £80,000 top prize.

Essex cueman Carter took the first frame this afternoon, before Wilson restored parity at 1-1 by claiming the second on a re-spotted black.

A run of 71 saw Wilson take to the front for the first time. However, Carter immediately responded with a century contribution of 120 to head into the mid-session locked level at 2-2.

When play resumed, it was Wilson who took a stranglehold on proceedings. A break of 87 saw him regain the lead and he then added the sixth frame on another re-spotted black to establish a 4-2 cushion.

The Captain clicked into gear and breaks of 73 and 69 saw him take two on the bounce, to draw level once more at 4-4. Carter then led for the first time since the opening frame at 5-4 and moved himself just one from the win.

World number eight Wilson replied emphatically and forced a decider with a break of 75. He crafted a run of 53 at the start of the final frame and controlled the remainder of it to get himself over the line.

“I’m really pleased,” Wilson said.

"Ali turned it on from 4-2. I missed a cut back red when it looked like I had taken the match by the scruff of the neck. He found his timing and he is an awesome cueist. You can’t afford to let him off the hook.

"I was pleased with how I responded at 5-4 down. I made two good breaks and kept the pressure on.

“He is comfortably one of the best match-players in the world. You know you have to be on top of your game and take your chances when they present themselves.

"It was one of those matches where I’d have enjoyed it either way. I’ve enjoyed it even more coming out on top.

“It is clear to see from this afternoon, and all day yesterday, what an amazing atmosphere and what an amazing venue it is. Germany is a huge market for snooker and if it was down to me I’d be playing here four or five times a year.