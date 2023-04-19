News you can trust since 1897
Kettering's Kyren is the Crucible's maximum man!

Kettering's Kyren Wilson registered a piece of history as he became just the ninth player to make a maximum 147 break at the Crucible.

Jon Dunham
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read

The magical moment for the 31-year-old arrived in the fifth frame of his first-round match against Ryan Day at the Cazoo World Championship this morning (Wednesday).

The world number seven joins Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry – who have had three apiece – as well as Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Neil Robertson as the only players to have made a perfect break at snooker’s most famous venue.

The brilliant effort means Wilson will win a £40,000 bonus for the maximum, plus the £15,000 tournament high break prize, as long as it is not equalled over the next 13 days.

It was the fourth 147 of Wilson’s career and his first since the 2020 UK Championship.

The Kettering star ran out of position on the last two reds but executed a series of superb pots to keep the break going and then cleared the colours with ease, before celebrating to a roar from the Crucible crowd.

It’s the 188th official maximum in snooker history and 12th of the season.

The maximum effort put Wilson 3-2 ahead against Day after trailing 2-0 early on.

Kettering's Kyren Wilson celebrates his maximum 147 break in front of a delighted Crucible crowd. Picture by George Wood/Getty ImagesKettering's Kyren Wilson celebrates his maximum 147 break in front of a delighted Crucible crowd. Picture by George Wood/Getty Images
The match is being played over two sessions today and will finish this evening with 10 frames required to secure a second-round clash with Higgins.

