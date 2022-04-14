Kettering's Kyren confident for his world title bid

The 2022 Betfred World Championship gets under way in Sheffield this weekend with Kettering snooker star Wilson's campaign set to start in the first round next Wednesday (April 20) morning.

‘The Warrior’ heads into the tournament having been unable to secure a ranking title on the World Snooker Tour this season.

But he has maintained his position among the top players on the planet and is currently ranked number five in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering's Kyren Wilson is feeling confident as he prepares for the 2022 Betfred World Championship

His most recent event resulted in him reaching the final of the Gibraltar Open where he was, surprisingly, beaten by 4-2 by Robert Milkins.

However, Wilson admits he feels right at home at the Crucible having reached the semi-finals in two of the last four years while, in 2020, he lost in the final to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

“I can’t believe it’s that time again already,” Wilson said.

“It doesn’t really matter what’s happened before now, this is an event of its own, it’s a completely different format and everything about it is a completely different test.

“I absolutely love it and I love being a part of it. I am really looking forward to it.

“I got to the final of the last event I played in so that’s obviously showing good signs of form at the right time.

“My practice has been going well, I have been practicing really hard and I feel like I am very suited to the Crucible. I like the format and I am confident going into it.”

Milkins’ win over Wilson in Gibraltar summed up the World Snooker Tour season as he won the first ranking title of his 27-year career.

And Wilson believes the overall standard is higher than it’s ever been.

“It’s been a crazy season, I’ve never really known anything like it,” the 30-year-old added.

“There have been lots of different winners of tournaments and, perhaps, winners that people didn’t expect.

“But they are all great players in their own right, they have all earned the right and they have all played fantastic snooker to do it.