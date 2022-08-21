Kettering's Kyren clinches European Masters glory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyren Wilson poses with the trophy after winning the BetVictor European Masters

Having sealed a dramatic 6-5 victory over Ali Carter in Saturday's semi-final, Wilson battled his way to what proved to be a comfortable success in the final itself.

He opened up an early 3-0 advantage and went on to take a 6-2 lead into the evening session.

Wilson’s highest break of the whole match was just 56 but he continued to knock off the frames and after the first two of the evening session had been shared, he then won the next two to clinch the title and the £80,000 in prize money – his first ranking success for nearly two years.

"I’m really pleased with that, to be honest,” the 30-year-old said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a real struggle all day. The conditions were quite difficult, it was very humid in here.

“I think me and Barry lost our timing. You would have to say we were the two form players of the week, playing great snooker and it just didn’t quite happen for us in terms of the standard.

“But I set my mind on winning ugly. It was all about getting the trophy today and I was really pleased I managed to do that.

“I pinched a few early on, I went 3-0 up and it could have quite easily been 3-0 to Barry. He was chasing me but I managed to keep the pressure on from there.

“The standard is so high on Tour now, just to win some ranking events is massive.

“I wanted to set my sights on enjoying tournaments this year, I didn’t want to put all my eggs in one basket and that’s worked this week.

“It’s the first major ranking tournament of the season so to get it under my belt early means you can settle and move on.”

Three of Wilson’s rive ranking titles have now come in Germany after he previously won the Paul Hunter Classic and the German Masters.

"I just enjoy that I am appreciated here,” he added.

“That might sound silly but you come out to Germany and the crowds turn out in their numbers.