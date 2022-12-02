Kettering’s Kyren all set for Scottish Open quarter-final clash
Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson has made it through to the quarter-finals of the BetVictor Scottish Open.
The world number eight will take on namesake Gary Wilson in the last eight in Edinburgh later today (Friday).
It’s been an impressive week for the Kettering player so far.
He opened up by making three consecutive century runs of 100, 100 and 114 on his way to a 4-0 win over three-time women’s world champion Ng On Yee to get himself up and running.
The 30-year-old then claimed a 4-3 win over former Masters and UK champion Matthew Stevens and followed that up with a 4-2 success against Scotland’s Stephen Maguire.
And yesterday, ‘The Warrior’ completed a 4-2 success against Zhou Yuelong to secure his spot in the quarter-finals.
It all bodes well for the Northamptonshire cueman who won the BetVictor European Masters earlier this season and currently sits on top of the BetVictor Series standings with the player who accumulates the most prize money over the series earning a bumper £150,000 bonus.