Kettering's Kyren Wilson in action in Scotland earlier this week

The world number eight will take on namesake Gary Wilson in the last eight in Edinburgh later today (Friday).

It’s been an impressive week for the Kettering player so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He opened up by making three consecutive century runs of 100, 100 and 114 on his way to a 4-0 win over three-time women’s world champion Ng On Yee to get himself up and running.

The 30-year-old then claimed a 4-3 win over former Masters and UK champion Matthew Stevens and followed that up with a 4-2 success against Scotland’s Stephen Maguire.

And yesterday, ‘The Warrior’ completed a 4-2 success against Zhou Yuelong to secure his spot in the quarter-finals.