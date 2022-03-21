Kettering's Evans denied a first PDC title

Kettering's Ricky Evans

Kettering darts star ‘Rapid’ Ricky Evans was denied a first PDC Players Championship title after a superb run to a final on Sunday.

Evans reached his fifth PDC final during the Players Championship 6 event at the Barnsley Metrodome but was edged out 8-6 by Jim Williams who secured his first tour PDC ProTour title in the process.

A nervy final between two players both hunting a maiden PDC title saw Evans break throw with a stunning 128 finish to level at 6-6, only for Williams to reply with a 12-dart leg to move to within one of victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nerves seemed to be getting the better of both in the decisive leg, with Williams eventually pinning double one with his eighth match dart.

Evans battled past Chris Dobey (6-5), John O’Shea (6-4), Jason Lowe (6-4) and Mensur Suljovic (6-5) to reach the last 16.

He then saw off Germany's Gabriel Clemens 6-5 before defying a nine-darter from Danny Noppert in the semi-finals to set up the showdown with Williams with a 7-4 success.

In Players Championship 5 on Saturday, Evans defeated Peter Hudson 6-3 and Kim Huybrechts 6-4 before losing out in the last 32 as he was beaten 6-1 by Jeffrey De Zwaan.

The weekend’s action kicked off with qualifiers for two PDC European Tour events.

Evans secured a spot in the Austrian Darts Open after wins against Connor Scott (6-5) and Steve Lennon (6-1) but didn’t qualify for the Interwetten European Darts Open after he was beaten 6-1 by Andrew Gilding in the final stage.