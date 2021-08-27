Kettering's Dermot beaten on Paralympics debut

Kettering's Dermot Bailey lost in the first round of the men's singles at the Paralympic Games

Dermot Bailey suffered a first-round defeat on his Paralympic Games debut in Tokyo today (Friday).

The Kettering man was making his first appearance at Paralympics after only turning professional in wheelchair tennis three years ago.

The start of the day's play in the men's singles was delayed by a number of hours due to the extreme hot conditions in Japan but once play got under way, Bailey was well beaten by No.13 seed Daniel Caverzaschi.