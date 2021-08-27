Kettering's Dermot beaten on Paralympics debut
The Kettering wheelchair tennis player suffered a first-round defeat in Tokyo
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:51 am
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:52 am
Dermot Bailey suffered a first-round defeat on his Paralympic Games debut in Tokyo today (Friday).
The Kettering man was making his first appearance at Paralympics after only turning professional in wheelchair tennis three years ago.
The start of the day's play in the men's singles was delayed by a number of hours due to the extreme hot conditions in Japan but once play got under way, Bailey was well beaten by No.13 seed Daniel Caverzaschi.
The Spaniard took control of the the start and won the first set 6-2 before following that up with a 6-0 whitewash in the second.