News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Kettering Town Harriers quartet all set for English Schools Championships

A quartet of Kettering Town Harriers have been selected to represent Northants and Somerset Schools at the upcoming English Schools National Championships.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 07:06 BST- 2 min read

The event is being held at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the athletics and para athletics competitions at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

U20 Alice Bates, who represented GB twice during 2022, will compete for the Senior Girls over 1500m and heads into the championship as one of the top seeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bates, who competed at English Schools in 2021 over 3000m, ran a recent superb 1500m PB of 4:22.14, just 0.15 outside of the European U20 Championship qualification mark.

Kettering Town Harrier Alice Bates will have high hopes of a medal at the English Schools National ChampionshipsKettering Town Harrier Alice Bates will have high hopes of a medal at the English Schools National Championships
Kettering Town Harrier Alice Bates will have high hopes of a medal at the English Schools National Championships
Most Popular

She is currently ranked the UK’s seventh U20 and will go into the championship with high hopes of a podium finish.

Fellow U20 Alice Bennett makes her fourth visit to the championship and is a two-time medallist, previously winning silver in 2021 and bronze in 2022 over her specialist distance of 800m.

Bennett competes for the Senor Girls and will also be eyeing her third championship medal. She is currently ranked fifth in the UK in the SG age group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

U15 George Mills, who only recently started throwing the Javelin in 2022, has shown great levels of consistency and had made big improvements under Harriers’ throws coach Lorna Barlow.

Mills won the Northants County Schools Championships before following that up with a fine win in the prestigious Mason Trophy and recently threw a PB of 45.47m in the KTH Open, which ranks him eighth in the UK.

This will be his first English Schools Championship and his first taste of high level competition.

U15 Jemima Davey, meanwhile, heads into her second consecutive English Schools Championships and will be hoping to make an impact and make the final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Millfield School Student will be representing Somerset where she became county champion earlier in the year.

Davey is steadily improving her times each race and is currently ranked 41st in the UK.

Related topics:Alice BatesNorthants